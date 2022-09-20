ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

2-8-9-9, FB: 6

(two, eight, nine, nine; FB: six)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi Lottery
