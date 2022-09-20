MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-5-2, FB: 2
(two, five, two; FB: two)
Cash 3 Midday
6-0-5, FB: 6
(six, zero, five; FB: six)
Cash 4 Evening
2-6-1-0, FB: 2
(two, six, one, zero; FB: two)
Cash 4 Midday
2-8-9-9, FB: 6
(two, eight, nine, nine; FB: six)
Match 5
04-11-23-26-34
(four, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
Mega Millions
09-21-28-30-52, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 5
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, fifty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $301,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 251,000,000
