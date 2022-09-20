ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Italian Meatballs with Ricotta

The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Charred Corn, Zucchini, & Herbed Cream Cheese Pizza

Enjoying Philadelphia cream cheese is like a journey through the senses. Feel tranquility as you enjoy this pizza with friends and family at your next gathering. Preheat oven to 450° F with a rack in the lowest position. Place a pizza stone, pizza steel, or baking sheet on the rack. Divide pizza dough into two pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada de Laurentiis’ New ‘Layerless’ Lasagna Recipe Is Perfect for People Who Love Crispy Edges & Fuss-free Meals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we’re craving a dish of cozy, comforting Italian food, we always look to Giada De Laurentiis for ideas. She’s written multiple cookbooks about Italy and Italian food (we love Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita ), but she’s also not afraid to switch things up, adding modern spins to the classics. De Laurentiis is particularly talented when it comes to reimagining pasta dishes, including lasagna. In the past, she’s simplified that time-consuming layered classic with her lasagna rolls recipe, and now, she’s shared a recipe on Instagram that turns lasagna into a sheet pan meal with no layering or rolling needed at all.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How to Make Pizza Chips — TikTok's New It Snack

Do you love the bits of mozzarella cheese that melt from the top of the pizza and find their way to the pan to make crispy and caramelized pieces? Chef John has taken the flavor of those cheesy drips and created a snack of pizza chips. TikTok is buzzing with...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pepperoni Pizza#Soups#Food Drink#Italian
12tomatoes.com

White Ravioli Casserole (Lazy Lasagna)

Sometimes a kitchen shortcut is okay, truly. If it helps you get dinner on the table, then taking the easy way out here or there is a totally great option. And trust me, this White Ravioli Casserole is a great option. You can think of it as a “lazy lasagna.” It’s a layered dish that uses frozen ravioli (pasta sheets and cheese filling, just like a lasagna) as well as some sausage, pre-made alfredo, and a touch of spinach for a dish that’s creamy, comforting, and almost too easy to make.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
People

Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall

Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
RESTAURANTS
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Taco Bell's Bringing Back One of Its Most Controversial Items

After a year-long hiatus, Taco Bell is bringing back its Grilled Cheese Burrito, causing a bit of a kerfuffle in social media channels. Though burritos aren't something new to the franchise, the grilled cheese variety ups the game by covering the outside of the burrito with melted cheese before being grilled crispy. Now that it's back, Taco Bell fiends are split down the middle on how to react.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning

When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.
WEIGHT LOSS
Parade

Parade

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy