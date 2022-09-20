Read full article on original website
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
FOXBusiness
Customer satisfaction with North American airports falls in 2022: J.D. Power
Air traveler satisfaction with North American airports fell in 2022, according to a study released Wednesday by the consumer research firm J.D. Power. J.D. Power said its 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study found travelers' overall satisfaction with North American airports was 777 this year. That score fell 25 points on a 1,000-point scale from 2021, when air traveler satisfaction reached a record high, according to J.D. Power.
7 Ways to Avoid Airline Fees
Because no one in history has ever said "I really love paying extra airline fees."
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
Just in time for fall, there’s a brand new COVID variant making headway in the U.S.
Women wearing masks walk through fallen leaves outside NYC AIDS Memorial Park on Oct. 25, 2020, in New York City. A new COVID strain started to create waves among virus trackers this week, outpacing nearly all other variants of interest scientists are tracking in the U.S. this autumn. The variant,...
New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline
As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
liveandletsfly.com
United Airlines Will Restore Duvets In Business Class On Select Domestic Flights
In a welcome move, United Airlines will be re-introducing duvets and large pillows in business class on premium trasconintiental as well as select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. United Airlines Duvets, Large Pillows Return To Business Class On Many Routes. United’s Saks Fifth Avenue branded bedding is well regarded, particularly...
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Play Airlines
"Pay less, play more, and fly to Iceland!"
$1k bonus for getting COVID-19 booster? That’s the proposed deal
Under a tentative deal Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. The agreement between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in 2024 and a $1,000 retention bonus, The Seattle Times reported.
COVID-19 world deaths drop 24% weekly to 1,242 daily, cases down 15% to 410,802
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- COVID-19 deaths worldwide are the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 21, including dropping under 1,000 daily last week, and cases are the fewest since July, 2021 with few hotspots. The seven-day moving average for deaths was down to 1,242, the fewest since...
liveandletsfly.com
Official: Free In-Flight Wi-Fi On United Airlines For T-Mobile Customers
Free in-flight wi-fi internet on mobile phones has arrived at United Airlines for T-Mobile customers on select flights. Free In-Flight Wi-Fi On United Airlines For T-Mobile (Limited Routes, Planes, Devices) United Airlines joins American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Delta Air Lines in providing T-Mobile customers with the ability to text,...
This isn't the holiday travel season to procrastinate. Book your tickets this month.
Travel experts predict the record demand that turned this summer into a chaotic travel season will carry over to the holidays.
The Verge
T-Mobile adds domestic United flights to its free in-flight Wi-Fi roster
T-Mobile is broadening its free in-flight Wi-Fi promotion by adding domestic United Airlines flights to the offer. Subscribers to T-Mobile’s Magenta Max and Magenta post-paid plans have already had access to a similar deal on Alaska Airlines and Delta flights, but now United is also in the mix. It’s...
