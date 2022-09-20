Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from DiVincenzo in 2022-23 season
SAN FRANCISCO -- One way or another, multiple Warriors have found themselves as topics of conversation this offseason. Debate shows always will have something to say about Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins find themselves in that same lane now. Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman aren't too far behind.
NBC Sports
Iguodala jokingly 'blames' Warriors' core, Kerr for return
Andre Iguodala was faced with a difficult choice this offseason after winning his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors: To retire or not to retire?. His highly-anticipated decision came Friday as he announced he will, in fact, be returning to Golden State this season for his 19th year in the league -- and joked that some of those closest to him made it difficult to hang it up.
NBC Sports
Myers hilariously defines Klay's recruiting approach
Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows how important it is to be on the same page with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson throughout free agency. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Myers explained how involved in the recruiting process each member of the Warriors' Big Three is, with Thompson oftentimes blissfully unaware of what's going on.
NBC Sports
Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension
It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Iguodala hilariously puts JK in check after Warriors return
Andre Iguodala wasted no time with his leadership duties after announcing he will return to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Shortly after the big announcement, Jonathan Kuminga congratulated the veteran forward and welcomed him back to the team only to be put in check by Iguodala with a friendly reminder.
NBC Sports
Emotional Brad Stevens denounces speculation about Udoka situation
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens didn't mince words while addressing speculation around the Ime Udoka controversy. Stevens and team owner Wyc Grousbeck represented the Celtics in Friday's press conference addressing Udoka's season-long suspension for violating organizational guidelines. Udoka, according to multiple reports, was disciplined for having an inappropriate relationship with a female member of the team staff.
NBC Sports
Kerr believes Baldwin will have hard time cracking rotation
On the eve of training camp, it looks like the Warriors' coaching staff already likes what they have seen from Patrick Baldwin Jr. Speaking with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of "The TK Show," Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed the impressions of Baldwin he's gotten from other coaches.
NBC Sports
Nick Folk sets NFL record with field goal vs. Ravens
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made NFL history during Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. During the second quarter, Folk drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots their first score of the game. While New England would have preferred a touchdown to tie it up at 7-7, it can take solace in Folk being one of the most consistent kickers in the league.
NBC Sports
Quinnen Williams gets into it with assistant coach, Garrett Wilson heads to locker room
The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline. CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd. Other players and team employees stepped in between the two men to keep things from escalating any further.
NBC Sports
Knicks’ Leon Rose plays it safe with media, Mitchell trade: ‘We’re thrilled with where we are’
Leon Rose continues to play it safe. He’s played it safe with the New York media since he arrived — he doesn’t meet with them. Instead, he again turned this week to the MSG Network — owned by Knicks governor James Dolan — so he doesn’t have to face hard questions or defend decisions.
NBC Sports
Warriors' rotation 'wide open' after starters plus Poole
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' regular starting lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney is written in ink for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Steve Kerr can write Jordan Poole's name in black Sharpie right under those five, followed by a row of continuous question marks.
NBC Sports
Warriors GM Myers reiterates he would like to extend Green, Poole, Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins is entering the final year of his contract and the Warriors want to extend him. Jordan Poole is up for a contract extension and if it isn’t worked out by the start of the season he becomes a restricted free agent next summer. Draymond Green is eligible — and wants — a four years, $138.4 million extension (the max they can give him).
NBC Sports
Landon Dickerson's status leads Eagles' Week 3 inactives
LANDOVER, Md. — Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson (foot) is active and will start against the Commanders in Week 3. Dickerson popped up on the injury report, missing practice Friday and was listed as questionable coming into this game. But the second-year guard is going to try to play through the injury.
NBC Sports
Warriors fueled by perpetual disrespect in quest to repeat
SAN FRANCISCO – There’s always someone, a current or former NBA player, an analyst with a microphone, unable to resist pouring salt in the Warriors’ celebratory champagne. It has become, like barbecues and trips to the beach, a summer ritual. Win a chip, wait for the disrespect.
NBC Sports
One number to know for Washington's Week 3 meeting with Eagles
Before every one of Washington's matchups for the 2022 season, Pete Hailey will present one number to know for that particular battle. Here's what's on his mind, and what should be on your mind, for when the squad takes on Philadelphia in Week 3. 557. By the time Carson Wentz...
NBC Sports
Castellanos sees no need for rehab assignment, eyes Chicago return
Nick Castellanos ran down fly balls, threw to bases and took batting practice Saturday afternoon. He will go through a similar workout Sunday and is expected to be back in right field for the Phillies sometime during the team’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs which begins Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
