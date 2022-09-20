ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Presses Fight Against Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean City plans to step up its fight against a proposed offshore wind energy farm during two upcoming public hearings that will represent a crucial regulatory showdown with the project’s developer. The city has intensified its criticism of plans by developer Orsted, a Danish energy company, to run a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Chaos and Tragedy in Wildwood: Unsanctioned H2O Car Event At Cause

It appears an unsanctioned car-rally event has caused tragedy in the family destination of Wildwood. There are several graphic videos on social media showing what appears to be a serious car crash in the city Saturday night. We have chosen not to include those videos here. Details of that crash - or any other accident - have not been released by police officials.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
CBS Philly

Several people injured in series of car crashes in Wildwood, New Jersey

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Wildwood, Cape May County, are following an apparent incident where several people were hurt in a series of car crashes on Saturday night. Officials are juggling multiple events in Wildwood, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event that has public safety officials running from all ends from the island. The Board of Commissioners released a statement saying that they "have been monitoring the unsanctioned H2OI event all weekend."The commissioners further say:City of Wildwood Police and our neighboring towns have been on alert and responding to calls and offering assistance....
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Auto Thieves Hit Ocean City; Police Urge Owners to Lock Cars

An auto theft ring that has been targeting luxury cars and SUVs at the Jersey Shore hit Ocean City this week, prompting police to urge homeowners to lock their vehicles at night and remove the key fobs. “I implore people to lock their cars and take the key fobs with...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Perfect Tenn Festival 2.0 Offers 10 Unique Events On One Block

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ –– Summer may be over, but Tennessee Avenue is heating up with its Perfect Tenn Festival 2.0, a genre-bending, unprecedented block party experience where 10 unique events will happen across four Tennessee Avenue businesses on Saturday, Oct. 8. Presented by Meet AC, Perfect Tenn 2.0...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Plymouth Meeting Developer Part of Collaboration to Do More with Moorestown Mall in New Jersey

A Plymouth Meeting real estate developer is one of several firms working on the revival of Moorestown Mall in N.J.Image via Kevin Riordan at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The revival project of N.J.’s Moorestown Mall has, among its development participants, Plymouth Meeting firm Bel Canto. Kevin Riordan constructed the story on its cross-river revitalization project in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood Police Prepare for Irish Fall Festival

North Wildwood Police are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Fall Festival in the city. Police say no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought to the festival site, and booze is not permitted on Jitneys. Olde New Jersey Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for the event this weekend.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Northfield, NJ, Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts

There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year. The City of Northfield has seen its share. Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."
NORTHFIELD, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
middletownship.com

Middle Township Takes Collaborative Approach to Downtown Planning

Middle Township takes collaborative approach to downtown planning. Process to include partnership with county, survey of residents and businesses. Middle Township wants residents’ input on how to make downtown Cape May Court House more walkable, business-friendly and visually appealing. Middle Township officials seek to maximize the appeal of downtown...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ

