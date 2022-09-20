WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Wildwood, Cape May County, are following an apparent incident where several people were hurt in a series of car crashes on Saturday night. Officials are juggling multiple events in Wildwood, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event that has public safety officials running from all ends from the island. The Board of Commissioners released a statement saying that they "have been monitoring the unsanctioned H2OI event all weekend."The commissioners further say:City of Wildwood Police and our neighboring towns have been on alert and responding to calls and offering assistance....

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO