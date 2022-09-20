Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Presses Fight Against Offshore Wind Farm
Ocean City plans to step up its fight against a proposed offshore wind energy farm during two upcoming public hearings that will represent a crucial regulatory showdown with the project’s developer. The city has intensified its criticism of plans by developer Orsted, a Danish energy company, to run a...
Chaos and Tragedy in Wildwood: Unsanctioned H2O Car Event At Cause
It appears an unsanctioned car-rally event has caused tragedy in the family destination of Wildwood. There are several graphic videos on social media showing what appears to be a serious car crash in the city Saturday night. We have chosen not to include those videos here. Details of that crash - or any other accident - have not been released by police officials.
Several people injured in series of car crashes in Wildwood, New Jersey
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Wildwood, Cape May County, are following an apparent incident where several people were hurt in a series of car crashes on Saturday night. Officials are juggling multiple events in Wildwood, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event that has public safety officials running from all ends from the island. The Board of Commissioners released a statement saying that they "have been monitoring the unsanctioned H2OI event all weekend."The commissioners further say:City of Wildwood Police and our neighboring towns have been on alert and responding to calls and offering assistance....
Multiple accidents, chaos reported in Wildwood during unsanctioned car rally
A “pop-up” car rally in Wildwood devolved into a chaotic scene on Saturday night as at least one car struck a building, police responded to multiple accidents and helicopters airlifted the injured to hospitals. Police have yet to confirm the number of people injured during the event, known...
ocnjdaily.com
Auto Thieves Hit Ocean City; Police Urge Owners to Lock Cars
An auto theft ring that has been targeting luxury cars and SUVs at the Jersey Shore hit Ocean City this week, prompting police to urge homeowners to lock their vehicles at night and remove the key fobs. “I implore people to lock their cars and take the key fobs with...
shorelocalnews.com
Perfect Tenn Festival 2.0 Offers 10 Unique Events On One Block
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ –– Summer may be over, but Tennessee Avenue is heating up with its Perfect Tenn Festival 2.0, a genre-bending, unprecedented block party experience where 10 unique events will happen across four Tennessee Avenue businesses on Saturday, Oct. 8. Presented by Meet AC, Perfect Tenn 2.0...
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic Cape offering aviation and career development college credit course for Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City teens
MAYS LANDING — Ten Atlantic City teens will be learning about careers in aviation and drones while earning college credits through a new partnership between Atlantic Cape Community College and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. This is the first time that Atlantic Cape will be hosting...
Plymouth Meeting Developer Part of Collaboration to Do More with Moorestown Mall in New Jersey
A Plymouth Meeting real estate developer is one of several firms working on the revival of Moorestown Mall in N.J.Image via Kevin Riordan at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The revival project of N.J.’s Moorestown Mall has, among its development participants, Plymouth Meeting firm Bel Canto. Kevin Riordan constructed the story on its cross-river revitalization project in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood Police Prepare for Irish Fall Festival
North Wildwood Police are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Fall Festival in the city. Police say no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought to the festival site, and booze is not permitted on Jitneys. Olde New Jersey Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for the event this weekend.
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
fox29.com
14 people on board as car crashes into bus on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, officials say
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Cherry Hill police are investigating a deadly accident in Camden County involving a vehicle and a New Jersey Transit bus. The accident happened in Cherry Hill on westbound Route 70, at Kings Highway, Friday night, just before 6 p.m. A vehicle crashed into the back of...
NJ man found dead in kettle cooker ‘valued family above all else’
A South Jersey man who died in a workplace accident was being mourned as the "rock of his family," days after the horrific discovery. State Police said they found Dale Devilli, of Millville, unresponsive inside of a kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas food processing plant on Monday. Federal labor...
Northfield, NJ, Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts
There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year. The City of Northfield has seen its share. Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
middletownship.com
Middle Township Takes Collaborative Approach to Downtown Planning
Middle Township takes collaborative approach to downtown planning. Process to include partnership with county, survey of residents and businesses. Middle Township wants residents’ input on how to make downtown Cape May Court House more walkable, business-friendly and visually appealing. Middle Township officials seek to maximize the appeal of downtown...
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
Funny guy imitates every stereotypical shoobie at the NJ shore
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. They are Shoobies - now gone from South Jersey until the spring. OK, not really. They're pretty much here all year round these days. Anyway, a funny YouTube guy has decided to poke...
Couple's Jersey Shore wedding reception evacuated after venue's floor caves in
A couple's perfect wedding day at the Jersey Shore turned into a catastrophe after the second floor of their venue began to cave in.
