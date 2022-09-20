MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an ideal world, the new, state-of-the-art, nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have patients. “While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we’re able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child,” said Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals. “We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO