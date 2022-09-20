ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Girls in Aviation event takes off

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Government
Fairmont, WV
Business
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's Hospital holds ribbon cutting in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an ideal world, the new, state-of-the-art, nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have patients. “While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we’re able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child,” said Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals. “We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Jerry Dove Memorial 5K honors fallen law enforcement officers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday morning at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus for the annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5K. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years that organizers have been...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Childrens 14.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facade#Wvu Medicine#Linus Business#Wv News#Main Street Fairmont
WVNews

New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John Martin Linder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesd…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Glenn Augusta Harman

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WVNews

ABN_0373.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday …
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Police news

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Police and University Police are looking for inform…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

William Taylor

TERRA ALTA — William James Taylor, 85, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md. He was born July 9, 1937 in Terra Alta and was a son of the late Kenneth Leroy and Janet (Tower) Taylor.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Donald Harless Tucker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donald Harless Tucker, 82, of Jane Lew, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Thornton, WV, and attended Grafton High School.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Khristian Dale Adkins, 23, Shinnston, and Parris Arianna Parsons, 22, Shinnston.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy