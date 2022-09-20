Read full article on original website
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. set to provide bivalent vaccines this week
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After more than a month of waiting for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, the Marion County Health Department has received its first shipment of the new shots, and residents will be able to take them starting Monday. Both the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the...
WVNews
84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
WVNews
Lambert's Winery offering fall event for entire family in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall is finally here, and several events are coming up in Lewis County, including some new ones like Lambert's Winery Sip and Pick Sunday. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 9, Sip and Pick Sundays are family friendly with activities, professional fall photos, music, pumpkin picking, wood-fired pizza, wine tasting, face painting and more.
WVNews
Girls in Aviation event takes off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
WVNews
WVNews
WVNews
Police pursuit in Harrison County, West Virginia ends on Interstate 79
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A police pursuit said to have started on Emily Drive in Clarksburg has ended on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Video submitted to WV News shows part of the pursuit as well as the end.
WVNews
Childrens 14.jpg
WVNews
New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
WVNews
John Martin Linder
WVNews
Birth announcements
MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
WVNews
Glenn Augusta Harman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
WVNews
ABN_0373.JPG
WVNews
Christie A. Shipplett
WVNews
Police news
WVNews
William Taylor
TERRA ALTA — William James Taylor, 85, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md. He was born July 9, 1937 in Terra Alta and was a son of the late Kenneth Leroy and Janet (Tower) Taylor.
WVNews
Donald Harless Tucker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donald Harless Tucker, 82, of Jane Lew, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Thornton, WV, and attended Grafton High School.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Khristian Dale Adkins, 23, Shinnston, and Parris Arianna Parsons, 22, Shinnston.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur sweeps individual titles at Bearcat Invitational; B-U girls, Fairmont Senior boys claim team crowns
FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The face at the front of the field in the girls race at the Bearcat Invitational was a familiar one, even if the uniform wasn’t. A 2020 Class AA state champion at Fairmont Senior, Lydia Falkenstein is wearing a different shade of blue these days, that of Buckhannon-Upshur.
WVNews
Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
