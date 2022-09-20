ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Restaurant Week Is Right Around The Corner

The Fall season has officially arrived. And with it, the always much anticipated Atlantic City Restaurant Week is right around the corner, set for Sunday, October 2, 2022 through Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring many high quality participating restaurants. The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) is the presenting...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
travellemming.com

Is Atlantic City Safe for Travel? (In 2022)

Atlantic City, New Jersey is a popular summer destination, but you may be wondering; is Atlantic City safe for travel?. I’ve lived in and loved the Garden State for many years, and can tell you that Atlantic City is generally safe to travel to. As with all locales, there...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Perfect Tenn Festival 2.0 Offers 10 Unique Events On One Block

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ –– Summer may be over, but Tennessee Avenue is heating up with its Perfect Tenn Festival 2.0, a genre-bending, unprecedented block party experience where 10 unique events will happen across four Tennessee Avenue businesses on Saturday, Oct. 8. Presented by Meet AC, Perfect Tenn 2.0...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Chaos and Tragedy in Wildwood: Unsanctioned H2O Car Event At Cause

It appears an unsanctioned car-rally event has caused tragedy in the family destination of Wildwood. There are several graphic videos on social media showing what appears to be a serious car crash in the city Saturday night. We have chosen not to include those videos here. Details of that crash - or any other accident - have not been released by police officials.
WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic City Restaurant Week Kicks Off With First Serve’ Luncheon to Honor First Responders

( Atlantic City, NJ—September 21, 2022) — The NJ Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) was proud to host a First Serve First Responders Luncheon to kickoff this year’s 14th annual Atlantic City Restaurant Week on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The event honored 22 local first responders with a luncheon at Amada, located at Ocean Casino Resort. These brave men and women who serve our community include firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMS, EMTs, dispatchers, public workers, and beach patrol, each of whom have performed honorable services on a daily basis and throughout the years.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey

You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Auto Thieves Hit Ocean City; Police Urge Owners to Lock Cars

An auto theft ring that has been targeting luxury cars and SUVs at the Jersey Shore hit Ocean City this week, prompting police to urge homeowners to lock their vehicles at night and remove the key fobs. “I implore people to lock their cars and take the key fobs with...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood Police Prepare for Irish Fall Festival

North Wildwood Police are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Fall Festival in the city. Police say no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought to the festival site, and booze is not permitted on Jitneys. Olde New Jersey Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for the event this weekend.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

