Red and Black
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
Rev. Roger Lester Dunagan
Rev. Roger Lester Dunagan, age 81, passed away peacefully Friday, September 23, 2022. Roger was born in Gainesville, Georgia, on March 3, 1941, to LC and Floyce Vickers Dunagan. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Gregory Dunagan; and first wife Patricia Dunagan. He is survived by his...
Chester Timothy “Tim” Jamison
Mr. Chester Timothy “Tim” Jamison, age 70 of Defoor Road, Eastanollee, GA, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A son of the late Glenn and Rose Jamison, Tim was born August 22, 1952 in Rabun County Georgia, having lived most of his life in Stephens County, Georgia. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Vermont American and was a member of Zebulon Baptist Church. Tim loved hunting and fishing. .
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Mr. Patrick (Pat) McDonald Taylor, 67, of Oakwood, passed away September 23, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 ...
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
Rare Buckhead Estate Hits Market
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fall
(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this autumn weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities as the season changes and fall activities come to the foreground.
OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush
Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA
Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
Big plans to revitalize, reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall
What was once a thriving shopping destination, Gwinnett Place Mall suffered during COVID and from nearby retail competition. Eventually, the owners put the property up for sale, attempting to find a developer interested in renovating it. In 2021, Gwinnett County itself ended up purchasing the property. Led by a Site...
Ex-teacher files discrimination suit against Cobb school district
A former teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County School District, accusing officials of discrimination based...
World Cup sets deadline for developers to bring new life downtown
Atlanta developers are on the clock to deliver projects ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
1,300 Atlanta Medical Center employees have new jobs as hospital gets ready to close
More than two-thirds of the workers at Atlanta Medical Center have accepted jobs at other Wellstar facilities. A company spokesperson says 1,742 employees work at AMC. More than 1,300 workers have accepted other jobs, the health system said. Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Channel 2 Action...
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
Complaints over discipline increase as number of school fights in Gwinnett intensifies
Videos of fights at Gwinnett County schools are becoming a common occurrence on social media this school year. Lunch has been served in the classroom and school has let out early on a staggered basis this week at South Gwinnett High School after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday.
Joseph Earl Truelove
Joseph Earl Truelove, 93, of Gainesville GA, born in April 13,1929, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Mr. Truelove is survived by his wife Mildred Sue Truelove, his daughters Stacey Truelove, Connie Siple, Gina Wilson, and son Tony Dale Truelove. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kimberly Wilson, Nicole Allen (Robert), Joshua Wilson, Kayla Tanner, April Truelove, Eric Siple (Brittney), Justin Truelove (Katelyn), and his siblings Hazel Evans, Glenda Roberts (Frankie), Joann Rohm, Ray Truelove, Gerald Truelove, and numerous Great grandchildren.
