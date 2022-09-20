ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
ATHENS, GA
chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Rev. Roger Lester Dunagan

Rev. Roger Lester Dunagan, age 81, passed away peacefully Friday, September 23, 2022. Roger was born in Gainesville, Georgia, on March 3, 1941, to LC and Floyce Vickers Dunagan. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Gregory Dunagan; and first wife Patricia Dunagan. He is survived by his...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Chester Timothy “Tim” Jamison

Mr. Chester Timothy “Tim” Jamison, age 70 of Defoor Road, Eastanollee, GA, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A son of the late Glenn and Rose Jamison, Tim was born August 22, 1952 in Rabun County Georgia, having lived most of his life in Stephens County, Georgia. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Vermont American and was a member of Zebulon Baptist Church. Tim loved hunting and fishing. .
EASTANOLLEE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta

The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music.  East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more.  Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush

Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
ATHENS, GA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA

Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
KENNESAW, GA
theatlanta100.com

Big plans to revitalize, reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall

What was once a thriving shopping destination, Gwinnett Place Mall suffered during COVID and from nearby retail competition. Eventually, the owners put the property up for sale, attempting to find a developer interested in renovating it. In 2021, Gwinnett County itself ended up purchasing the property. Led by a Site...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

The Grit to close in October

The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Joseph Earl Truelove

Joseph Earl Truelove, 93, of Gainesville GA, born in April 13,1929, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Mr. Truelove is survived by his wife Mildred Sue Truelove, his daughters Stacey Truelove, Connie Siple, Gina Wilson, and son Tony Dale Truelove. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kimberly Wilson, Nicole Allen (Robert), Joshua Wilson, Kayla Tanner, April Truelove, Eric Siple (Brittney), Justin Truelove (Katelyn), and his siblings Hazel Evans, Glenda Roberts (Frankie), Joann Rohm, Ray Truelove, Gerald Truelove, and numerous Great grandchildren.
GAINESVILLE, GA

