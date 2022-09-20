ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced

By Kathy Laughlin, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Fans watch Williams driver Nicholas Latifi of Canada take a turn during the second practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome on May 6, 2022, in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday.

The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United States in 2022. This year’s F1 schedule of 24 races also has events in Austin, Texas and Las Vegas.

“We are excited to bring back the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix to Miami Gardens for year two. Preparations are already underway to deliver an event with great racing alongside an unparalleled fan experience for all of our key stakeholders,” said Tyler Epp, President of the Miami Grand Prix.

At last year’s race, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen held off the Ferrari of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc to win.

For information on tickets to the 2023 race, go to f1miamigp.com.

