Paris Hilton Walks the Versace Runway in Her Signature Pink Sparkles

She made the color pink—and spangled minidresses—a way of life in the early Noughties, and now Paris Hilton has brought her signature aesthetic to Donatella’s Versace runway in Milan. The original reality TV queen joined supermodels including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and EmRata on the catwalk, wearing a tiny pink dress with a fingerless gloves and a pair of Day-Glo pink stilettos that would have fit right into her The Simple Life wardrobe.
Go Inside The Studio with Nensi Dojaka–The Brains Behind Spring 2023’s Best Barbie Pink Dress

Next stop on the fashion month marathon: London! In the latest episode of In The Studio, Vogue’s Senior Fashion Projects Editor Julia Hobbs pays a visit to LVMH Prize-winning designer Nensi Dojaka—and discovers that the Albanian fashion star had Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on her mind for her Spring collection. Here’s your exclusive first look at the rose-petal pink gown she hopes the film’s lead, Margot Robbie, will wear on the red carpet next summer. PLUS: We take a sneak peek at Nensi’s brand-new denim offering, which is destined to be top of every fashion editor’s wish list come spring…
Margot Robbie Is Spellbinding in an Elegant Black Cape

Margot Robbie is currently promoting her latest film, Amsterdam, around the world. Naturally, the perennially stylish movie star is providing a masterclass in red carpet glamor at the same time. For the London premiere of her mystery comedy, Robbie illustrated that an elegant black dress, when done right, can be anything but boring.
The Target Fall Designer Collection is All About Versatility

Over the years, Target has worked with some of the most exciting names in fashion. The pitch is a designer’s dream: their creations stocked across the country and the chance to work with Target’s vast network of factories and sourcing. There have been some memorable and highly coveted collabs from the mass-retailer: Rodarte, Marimekko, Missoni. On October 9, Target will release its latest designer collection, which will feature capsules from Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne. And these pieces are not meant to hang in your closet and collect dust. Each capsule features versatile and practical clothes that can be folded into the full scope of Target customers’ lives. Things you can wear from work to dinner to a party.
Prada Presents An Alternative Way To Wear False Eyelashes—Just in Time for Spooky Season

In a show that was all about simplicity, there was one striking beauty detail that stood out on the Prada spring 2023 runway. Makeup artist (and Britsh Vogue’s beauty editor-at-large) Pat McGrath applied thick, false, and custom-made eyelashes onto models’s upper eyelids—almost an umbrella of lashes, they were so long and straight that they fanned over the eyes.
Kendall Jenner Revisits Her Looks, From 2007 to Now

Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. The new season of the HULU show, The Kardashians, premieres on September 22. Kendall Jenner was only 11 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007. As a...
One of the Biggest Trends at NYFW Didn’t Involve Clothes

Beyoncé was everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Well, her voice at least. While there were plenty of trends emerging throughout the week—Rapunzel-length hair, skirts over pants, monochromatic styling—perhaps the biggest and most zeitgeist-y did not involve clothes at all. It was more of a soundtrack, a soundscape, and a mood all rolled into one. Beyoncé’s ballroom-inspired album, Renaissance.
The Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From the Spring 2023 Shows in Milan

Lights, cameras, glamour! We’re backstage at the shows in Milan, where Acielle Tanbetova is getting all the best behind-the-scenes moments from the shows including debuts from Marco de Vincenzo, Maximilian Davis, and Rhuigi Villaseñor at Etro, Ferragamo, and Bally. She’s also capturing the best celebrity sightings and the latest accessory, beauty, and clothing moments here.
Fendi Brings ’90s Grunge Makeup to the Runway in Milan

Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season, and beauty, too—specifically the makeup—drew inspiration from the ’90s. Makeup artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted them as the skin being kept nude and eyebrows “made to be...
Bella Hadid Brings Her Trophy Vintage Bags to Milan

Bella Hadid’s love of vintage fashion is showing no signs of fading, with the model taking her rare bag collection with her to Milan Fashion Week. First, there was the Chanel On The Pavements graffiti messenger bag from spring 2015, which Hadid has been spotted with on a number of occasions, including during fashion month last season.
Gigi Hadid Puts a Sexy Spin on the Casual Jumpsuit

Today, Gigi Hadid stepped out in Milan wearing a burgundy jumpsuit. The piece was loose-fitting and oversized with golden buttons and boasted two large pockets on the chest by her very own, recently-launched label Guest in Residence. Hadid opted to wear the look with a pair of well-worn white Converse sneakers and a tiny caramel shoulder bag. Though, while the piece was baggy, Hadid managed to put a sexy spin on the onesie and wore it with a cropped white ribbed tank top that showed just a sliver of midriff.
Kim Kardashian Takes Vogue Behind the Scenes of Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration

Kim x Dolce & Gabbana is not only a “dream come true,” as the star says in this “First Looks” video, it’s also an all-in-the-family, full-circle moment. Kim Kardashian’s eye for fashion was influenced by her mother’s wardrobe: Since it contained a lot of Dolce & Gabbana, the brand has always been part of Kim’s universe of style. Now she’s sharing it with us via a collection designed “to represent the archive [from 1987 to 2007] with this retrospective of the last 25 years of all of my favorite looks.”
Tribeca and Chanel Celebrated Women in Film With a Star-Studded Luncheon

On Tuesday afternoon, Chanel and Tribeca hosted a lovely luncheon at Locanda Verde to toast the start of the eighth annual three-day workshop, Through Her Lens. In collaboration with Pulse Films, the program empowers ten emerging female filmmakers through a series of master classes, mentorship, and $100,000 in funding for project development and production.
Emily Ratajkowski Aces the Art of Elegant Midriff

Emily Ratajkowski has been on a vintage streak as of late. We’ve seen the author-model toy with a rotation of archival pieces: a newspaper print John Galliano dress, Tom Ford-era Gucci fruit print shirt, and several bags, including a hulking Hermès Birkin carryall. Today in Milan, Ratajkowski continued her endeavor, this time opting for a pair of cropped Celine pants with a golden chain print. No, these aren’t from Phoebe Philo’s years at Celine—which some people do refer to as vintage, even though it was only four years ago!—but rather the Michael Kors years. She wore the statement pants with a Christian Dior saddle bag, strappy sandals, and black turtleneck that showed a sliver of midriff.
Arizona Muse on the Devastating Link Between Deforestation and the Fashion Industry

The fashion industry’s impact on the Earth is widespread and overwhelming: the water it requires; the chemicals and their discharge into the natural environment; the mining of metals for zippers and embellishments; the mass amount of waste; the degrading effect of industrial agriculture on soil and biodiversity. And yet, the devastating impact of fashion on forests is kept comparatively quiet. Research shows that 48 percent of tree-based fashion fabrics are potentially linked with deforestation, at the expense of soil health, endangered animals, native plants, and indigenous communities.
Willo Perron’s Debut Furniture Line Is All About Comfort—And a Sense of Humor

Willo Perron’s pedigree as a creative director has seen him travel the world, concocting bombastic, mind-blowing spectacles for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion shows, blasting inflatable Ferraris across stadiums for one of Drake’s concert tours, designing Kanye West’s Yeezy headquarters in Calabasas, and conceptualizing the visual identity and packaging for Kim Kardashian’s SKKN beauty line. But when it came to developing his first furniture collection, Perron’s first instinct was to look a little closer to home.
