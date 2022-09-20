ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQ7gt_0i3Kbrg900

The Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 12-18, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC , 19.55 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 14.55 million.

3. “NFL Postgame” (Sunday), Fox, 10.77 million.

4. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ABC , 10.3 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS , 10.2 million.

6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.36 million.

7. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ESPN, 8 million.

8. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.03 million.

9. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 6.82 million.

10. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 6.31 million.

11. “Emmy Awards,” NBC, 5.92 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.47 million.

13. “Password” (Wednesday), NBC, 4.43 million.

14. "NFL Pregame (Monday), ESPN, 4.33 million.

15. “Password” (Tuesday), NBC, 3.88 million.

16. “FBI,” CBS, 3.86 million.

17. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.85 million.

18. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 3.83 million.

19. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.55 million.

20. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.51 million.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

The Independent

858K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy