ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Queen Elizabeth II’s horse trainer shares emotional response to monarch’s funeral: ‘Really tough on me’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeyDt_0i3KbOWQ00

Queen Elizabeth II’s horse trainer and close friend has opened up about being overcome with emotion during the late monarch’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

On Monday, Monty Roberts, from California, joined royals and dignitaries from all over the world, and members of the Queen’s Household, for the service, which took place after the Queen’s state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

According to Roberts, who formed a friendship with the Queen more than 35 years ago, after she first learned of his gentle horse-training methods, and who spoke to People after the service, he had “never seen” Windsor Castle like he did during the British ruler’s funeral.

“I’ve spent a lot of time at Windsor Castle. But I’ve never seen it like that. It was just a different world,” he said.

As the 87 year old prepared to witness his longtime friend’s funeral, Roberts said he worried he would be “emotionally disturbed” or cry during the service, which he described as “reverent”. However, he told People that, when the Queen’s coffin was brought into St George’s, he couldn’t help but display his emotions.

“When they brought in the coffin I stood up and told myself ‘you’re not going to cry,’” he recalled. “Then it hit me and the water just started running out of my eyes. I thought: ‘What is this?’ It was really tough on me.”

According to Roberts, who noted that he hadn’t been prepared for his emotional response, he asked a surgeon friend who had also been in attendance about his reaction after the funeral was over, at which point he learned that his reaction was likely caused by “inner sadness or anxiety”.

He said the surgeon told him: “We’ve learned about that. It’s inner sadness or anxiety that you couldn’t hide - and the water just runs straight out without you gasping or crying in the usual way.”

The medical explanation for his response to the service ultimately made the horse trainer feel better, as he told People: “He made me feel a lot better because I do have inner sadness.”

While speaking to the outlet about the Queen’s funeral, Roberts also spoke highly of the monarch’s horse groomer Terry Pendry, who was widely praised after he was seen accompanying the late ruler’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, as she bid farewell.

During the emotional moment, Pendry accompanied the black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, as she stood on the grounds wearing the monarch’s head scarf draped on her saddle as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.

“He has been such an incredible asset to her life and stable,” Roberts said of the Queen’s head groom, who held the position for the past 25 years. “I don’t know how Terry did it today. He was as good as gold. He hosted us afterward and he was okay. He was smiling and laughing - he’s handled it very well.”

As for his own relationship to the Queen, the pair first met in the 1980s after the monarch learned about Roberts’ horse-training methods. While speaking to USAToday about their friendship, Roberts said that he’d make half a dozen trips each year to advise the Queen on her horses, and that he and the monarch would often talk on the phone.

“She called me on the phone directly a few times,” Roberts said. “Though most of the time I called her. That was the arrangement. I called about 200 times. Not one was rejected. Once I got pretty close, though. She was in Northern Ireland at the time. While an aide was telling me she couldn’t take the call, I heard her in the background saying: ‘Is that Monty?’ Well, she immediately got on the line and said her meeting had ended.”

Comments / 2

Related
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
The Independent

Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
U.K.
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Roberts
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Margaret Minnicks

Jill Biden criticized for wearing a fascinator to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were the only two people from the United States invited to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, 2022. Dr. Jill Biden was dressed in a Maison Schiaparelli black suit. Some people on social media did not criticize the 71-year-old attendee for her suit, but they were quick to point out that she made a fashion faux pas by wearing a black fascinator instead of a black hat.
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
The List

Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising

Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Emotion#Horse Trainer#Uk
The Independent

What will happen to the Queen’s horses?

The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?

Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

858K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy