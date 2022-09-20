Read full article on original website
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
School officials unknowingly gave Michigan shooting suspect his backpack with gun and magazines, lawyer says
A high school counselor and a dean unknowingly gave a shooting suspect a backpack containing the pistol and magazines officials say he used to kill four people and injure seven others in Oxford, Michigan, last year, a lawyer representing victims’ families said Thursday. The exchange happened in the hours...
North Dakota Man Admitted to Running Over Teen He Claimed was Part of ‘Republican Extremist Group’: Sheriff
A 41-year-old North Dakota man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to intentionally running down an 18-year-old man following a “political argument,” authorities say. Shannon Joseph Brandt was taken into custody Sunday evening and charged in the death of Cayler Ellingson, records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Brandt...
Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work
An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
Man pleas guilty in case involving 5,600 fentanyl pills confiscated at airport
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills police at MSP confiscated in June.Eric Dodd, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. His other charges were dismissed.RELATED: Package of 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud intercepted, 3 arrestedAccording to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, on June 6, police intercepted the package, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.Two other men were arrested as a result of the investigation.Dodd is awaiting a sentencing date.
Bill aims to make it easier to prosecute those who smuggle weapons into airports
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Every day at airports across the country, even those here in northern Michigan, items are seized at security checkpoints that simply aren't allowed on planes. When there is criminal intent, those passengers can eventually face serious charges. But there may be a loophole that...
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Latest on Indiana ban: Local...
September is coming to a close, and schools are still searching for enough teachers
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — September is coming to a close, and public schools are still struggling to have a teacher for every classroom. Texas school administrators on Friday shared what they're doing to recruit teachers while admitting teaching is not as attractive a career as it used to be.
Food pantries struggling to keep up as more families are in need of food
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As inflation continues to rise, families in northern Michigan continue to struggle to make ends meet. With more people needing help, food pantries are also in need of food on the shelves. Since inflation and the tornado that struck Gaylord, the Otsego County Food Pantry...
Arizona man flags down deputy in the middle of the road, confesses to killing stepfather
An Arizona man flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road early Thursday and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, the sheriff's office said. The Cochise County sheriff’s deputy spotted Jay Albert Stevens, 52, about 1 a.m. in the middle of Central Highway near the area of McNeal in southern Arizona, sheriff's spokesperson Carol Capas said.
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Building construction starts at Ford site in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee, officials said Friday. Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction...
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk
A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Alabama 2-year-old shot in neck by brothers arguing over girlfriends’ promiscuity, police say
An Alabama 2-year-old girl was shot in the neck last week after police say two brothers were arguing over which of their girlfriends was less promiscuous. Tarrant, Alabama, police officers announced the arrest of Taneil Lovette Bolden, 23, who is the mother of the victim, and Bolden’s boyfriend Antonio Dequan Hasberry, 26.
Michigan Man Called 911, Admitted Using a Piece of Lumber and a Cane to Fatally Beat Another Man: Reports
A Michigan man is charged with murder after he allegedly called 911 and admitted that he’d killed another man using a cane and a 2×4 piece of lumber, according to local news reports. James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township is accused in the beating death Garrett J. Hamminga,...
California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case
A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
