Saint Joseph County, MI

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
Daily Mail

Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work

An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Minnesota

Man pleas guilty in case involving 5,600 fentanyl pills confiscated at airport

ST. CLOUD,  Minn. -- A Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills police at MSP confiscated in June.Eric Dodd, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. His other charges were dismissed.RELATED: Package of 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud intercepted, 3 arrestedAccording to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, on June 6, police intercepted the package, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.Two other men were arrested as a result of the investigation.Dodd is awaiting a sentencing date. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
NewsBreak
UpNorthLive.com

Building construction starts at Ford site in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee, officials said Friday. Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction...
STANTON, TN
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk

A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
Fox News

California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case

A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

