Suffolk County, MA

wgbh.org

Former Stoughton police officers accused of 'inappropriate relations' with woman before her death

Three former Stoughton police officers had “inappropriate relations” with a woman they met through a department-run youth program when she was a teenager, according to a newly released internal affairs report. Investigators also found that one of the officers, Matthew Farwell, ended his relationship with the woman, Sandra Birchmore, shortly before she killed herself in 2021.
STOUGHTON, MA
wgbh.org

Is Beacon Hill a political ‘safe space’?

The MBTA’s Orange Line is back up and running after a disruptive 30-day shutdown — and if the past is any indication, Gov. Charlie Baker won't pay any political price whatsoever. That’s despite the fact the meltdown that brought the system to the brink of a federal takeover occurred on his watch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Chicago

Investigators go to Boston, re-interview person of interest 40 years after Tylenol poisoning murders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major developments surfaced Thursday int the 40-year-old investigation into the Tylenol murders in the greater Chicago area.We learned Thursday that investigators went to Boston this week to re-interview the man considered a suspect in the seven deaths.James Lewis was never charged with the murders, but he was convicted of trying to extort $1 million from Johnson & Johnson in the days after the cyanide-laced pills showed up on store shelves.The CBS 2 Investigators began re-examining the case back in April. As CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards reported, we went to Boston as well last month to try to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston inmate accused of attacking caseworker, threatening to have jail staff killed

BOSTON — An inmate with a history of assault is now accused of attacking a caseworker and threatening to have staffers at a jail in Boston killed. Ahmad Maiden, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, disturbing a correctional institution, and threats, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two Boston men face assault charges after fight over loud music on T

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing assault charges after MBTA Transit Police said they got into a physical altercation over music volume. Transit Police said that on Thursday at around 5:10 p.m., officers headed to Ruggles Station in response to a reported fight in progress. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses as well as those allegedly involved about what happened.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death

A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
MANSFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Stoughton police chief: 4 officers had inappropriate relationships with young woman who took her own life

An internal affairs probe also found a military recruiter had "inappropriate communication" with the woman, the chief said. Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said on Friday a year-plus-long internal affairs investigation found three former police officers had “inappropriate relationships” with a young woman who once participated in a department-run youth program.
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA

