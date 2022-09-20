Read full article on original website
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
Epic Massachusetts crime lab scandal may involve even broader wrongdoing, judge says
A decade-old scandal at a Massachusetts crime lab — which led authorities to dismiss tens of thousands of drug convictions — may involve wrongdoing by more people than was previously known, according to a recent court order. A state Superior Court judge said in a ruling related to...
Ex-State Street VP charged in string of ‘vicious’ rapes gets bail reduced by $700K
BOSTON — An alleged serial rapist who was fired from his job as vice president of State Street following his arrest faced a judge Thursday and got his bail reduced from $1 million to $300,000. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is accused of raping two teenage girls and two...
WCVB
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
wgbh.org
People formerly incarcerated on cannabis charges find a place in legalized market
Since the first dispensaries in Massachusetts opened their doors in 2018, going to one has become sort of like walking into an Apple store: a wide array of products tucked away in glass cases, and expert salespeople to tell you all about them. But where do people who once participated...
wgbh.org
Former Stoughton police officers accused of 'inappropriate relations' with woman before her death
Three former Stoughton police officers had “inappropriate relations” with a woman they met through a department-run youth program when she was a teenager, according to a newly released internal affairs report. Investigators also found that one of the officers, Matthew Farwell, ended his relationship with the woman, Sandra Birchmore, shortly before she killed herself in 2021.
wgbh.org
Is Beacon Hill a political ‘safe space’?
The MBTA’s Orange Line is back up and running after a disruptive 30-day shutdown — and if the past is any indication, Gov. Charlie Baker won't pay any political price whatsoever. That’s despite the fact the meltdown that brought the system to the brink of a federal takeover occurred on his watch.
Investigators go to Boston, re-interview person of interest 40 years after Tylenol poisoning murders
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major developments surfaced Thursday int the 40-year-old investigation into the Tylenol murders in the greater Chicago area.We learned Thursday that investigators went to Boston this week to re-interview the man considered a suspect in the seven deaths.James Lewis was never charged with the murders, but he was convicted of trying to extort $1 million from Johnson & Johnson in the days after the cyanide-laced pills showed up on store shelves.The CBS 2 Investigators began re-examining the case back in April. As CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards reported, we went to Boston as well last month to try to...
Boston inmate accused of attacking caseworker, threatening to have jail staff killed
BOSTON — An inmate with a history of assault is now accused of attacking a caseworker and threatening to have staffers at a jail in Boston killed. Ahmad Maiden, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, disturbing a correctional institution, and threats, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Two Boston men face assault charges after fight over loud music on T
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing assault charges after MBTA Transit Police said they got into a physical altercation over music volume. Transit Police said that on Thursday at around 5:10 p.m., officers headed to Ruggles Station in response to a reported fight in progress. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses as well as those allegedly involved about what happened.
whdh.com
Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
nbcboston.com
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
nbcboston.com
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Three 16-Year-Old Male Juveniles on Firearm Charges in Dorchester
At about 10:55 AM, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made several firearm arrests in the area of Glenway Street and Harlem Street. As a result of an ongoing firearm investigation, officers recovered a loaded Mossberg MC2 with one round in the chamber and eleven rounds in the magazine.
Stoughton police chief: 4 officers had inappropriate relationships with young woman who took her own life
An internal affairs probe also found a military recruiter had "inappropriate communication" with the woman, the chief said. Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said on Friday a year-plus-long internal affairs investigation found three former police officers had “inappropriate relationships” with a young woman who once participated in a department-run youth program.
8-year fugitive suspect in Boston shooting arrested in Chicago, police say
After evading authorities for eight years, an Ethiopian man was arrested after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois in connection with a 2014 Roxbury shooting, police said. Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, arrested Diriye...
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers: On This Day 52 Years Ago, Officer Walter A. Schroeder Died in the Line-of-Duty
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder: Today, September 24, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder who was killed in the line of duty 52 years ago today in 1970. Patrolman Walter Schroeder was shot and killed...
Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28. Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the...
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
