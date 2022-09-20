ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picked on and penalized all day, Nate Wiggins saves Clemson football on last play of double OT

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was talking in general about his program, but he might as well have been speaking specifically about cornerback Nate Wiggins. Wiggins was an unexpected hero Saturday as he knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone and allowed Clemson to hold on for a 51-45 double-overtime victory against Wake Forest at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He became an instant feel-good story. Picked-on and frustrated and penalized all day, Wiggins ultimately made the game-saving play.
How DJ Uiagalelei showed significant progression for Clemson football at the perfect time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Maybe DJ Uiagalelei thrives on being counted out. Perhaps he has to be challenged to bring out his best. Maybe he likes being doubted. Clemson’s junior quarterback struggled early on in the No. 5 Tigers’ season-opening game against Georgia Tech, prompting some harsh critiques of his game, questions about his future and the ultimate fate of the team.
Clemson football vs. Wake Forest: Scouting report, score prediction

Then there was just Clemson. Louisiana lost against Rice on Saturday, bringing an end to the nation’s longest winning streak at 15 games. The longest active streak among FBS programs now belongs to Clemson, which has won nine in a row. That streak will be on the line when...
