Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was talking in general about his program, but he might as well have been speaking specifically about cornerback Nate Wiggins. Wiggins was an unexpected hero Saturday as he knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone and allowed Clemson to hold on for a 51-45 double-overtime victory against Wake Forest at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He became an instant feel-good story. Picked-on and frustrated and penalized all day, Wiggins ultimately made the game-saving play.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO