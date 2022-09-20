Read full article on original website
Picked on and penalized all day, Nate Wiggins saves Clemson football on last play of double OT
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was talking in general about his program, but he might as well have been speaking specifically about cornerback Nate Wiggins. Wiggins was an unexpected hero Saturday as he knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone and allowed Clemson to hold on for a 51-45 double-overtime victory against Wake Forest at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He became an instant feel-good story. Picked-on and frustrated and penalized all day, Wiggins ultimately made the game-saving play.
How DJ Uiagalelei showed significant progression for Clemson football at the perfect time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Maybe DJ Uiagalelei thrives on being counted out. Perhaps he has to be challenged to bring out his best. Maybe he likes being doubted. Clemson’s junior quarterback struggled early on in the No. 5 Tigers’ season-opening game against Georgia Tech, prompting some harsh critiques of his game, questions about his future and the ultimate fate of the team.
Welcome to Clemson week, which holds the key to NC State football's biggest dreams
RALEIGH — Dave Doeren spent his Saturday afternoon glued to his television set inside the NC State football facility. The Wolfpack coach watched as No. 5 Clemson survived an upset scare against No. 22 Wake Forest, winning 51-45 in double-overtime in a game played 100 miles west of where Doeren was seated.
Clemson football report card: Who got an A and who got a D in double-OT win vs Wake Forest?
At the end of the day, Clemson football had to do some extra work. The No. 5 Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had to stay after class for two more periods, but came out with mostly good grades on our report card after a 51-45 double-overtime victory against No. 16 Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
ACC football power rankings: Coastal chaos ensues as Clemson vs NC State looms
It was a weekend of Coastal chaos as five teams from the ACC's coastal division suffered losses while Clemson and NC State took home wins to set up a top 10 matchup between the two football programs next week. Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings:. 1. Clemson...
Clemson football vs. Wake Forest: Scouting report, score prediction
Then there was just Clemson. Louisiana lost against Rice on Saturday, bringing an end to the nation’s longest winning streak at 15 games. The longest active streak among FBS programs now belongs to Clemson, which has won nine in a row. That streak will be on the line when...
