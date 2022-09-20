Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Severe Storms Possible Across Connecticut This Afternoon
Showers and storms are likely during this afternoon and evening. A warm front moving into the northeast will be the focus for the storms to possibly become locally strong or severe late afternoon into the early evening. The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in a level one...
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
Downpours, strong winds knock out power for some areas in CT
As of 8:30 p.m., most of the outages have been restored.
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
Register Citizen
NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday
The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
NewsTimes
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands
Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
Total Connecticut residents positive for West Nile Virus up to 4: Health officials
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two additional Connecticut residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), local health officials confirmed Friday. This brings the total of human cases of WNV so far this season to four. A Greenwich resident is the latest person in Connecticut to test positive for WNV.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
Say goodbye to summer, cold front headed for NYC
A foggy view of the Brooklyn Bridge. Thursday is the last day of summer. Temperatures will stay in the 70s by day and drop to the high 40s by the weekend. [ more › ]
NewsTimes
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
ctexaminer.com
Park City Wind Asks Connecticut to Adjust Energy Bid ‘to Reflect Current Economic Realities’
Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said that the company will ask Connecticut for a “modest adjustment” to the state’s contract to buy power from the company’s planned 804 megawatt Park City Wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard, to “reflect the current economic realities.”. In a...
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
Food recall news: Arcade Snacks Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Candy Corn
Food recall news: Arcade Snacks Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Candy Corn. Arcade Snacks of Auburn, MA is recalling its 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
When does deer hunting season start in Connecticut? DEEP announces opening dates
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hunting seasons are only a few weeks away, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The firearms turkey season will open on Oct. 1 and last until Oct. 31, pheasant and rabbit hunting season starts a half-hour before sunrise on Oct. 15, and firearms […]
trumbulltimes.com
The pandemic brought a huge rise in boat sales in CT. Here's where they stand now
It would have taken a lot for Connecticut's boat industry to match the pandemic sales of 2020 and 2021, but Bob Petzold sees the tide rising still — thanks to a sunny, hot summer that spurred more people to get out on the water. With a beautiful weekend in the offing, Petzold expects big crowds this weekend at the Norwalk Boat Show which kicks off Thursday.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
