Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Sycamore ends Rochelle's unbeaten start
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team’s unbeaten start to the season came to an abrupt halt Friday evening, when the purple and white hosted the top-ranked and undefeated Sycamore Spartans in an Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference crossover matchup. After scoring 40 or more points in each...
Rochelle News-Leader
22nd annual RCH Foundation golf outing held
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday, the 22nd Annual Rochelle Community Hospital Foundation golf outing was held at Fairways Golf Course. The outing was rescheduled from Sept. 12 due to rain. The proceeds from the outing will go to general health screenings for the public. RCH CEO Gregg Olson welcomed everyone to the event before the shotgun start Wednesday morning.
Rochelle News-Leader
Overpass dedication planned for Tuesday
ROCHELLE — On Tuesday, an Illinois Route 251 overpass dedication to John B. “Jack” Roe will be held at the Flagg Rochelle Public Library at 619 4th Ave. in Rochelle at 11 a.m. The community is invited to join Mayor John Bearrows, Representative Tom Demmer and Senator...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Sept. 21-22
ROCHELLE — On Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. a 17-year-old female juvenile of Rochelle was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage. She signed a promise to comply and was given an Oct. 21 Rochelle court date. On Sept. 22 at 1:05 p.m. Alexander V....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochelle News-Leader
Local artists paint new mural downtown in gazebo area
ROCHELLE — Now overlooking the downtown gazebo area is a 54-by-24-foot mural depicting flowers and insects. The mural was designed and painted by local artists and siblings Mat and Mandey Steder and commissioned by the City of Rochelle. Mat owns a tattoo shop downtown and Mandey is a graphic designer.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ribbon cutting held for Country Financial’s new location
ROCHELLE — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting event was held for Country Financial's new location at 501 N. 6th St. The business moved from its previous location to the newly-renovated space in April. The insurance business, which is co-owned by representatives Josh Williams and Josh Messenger, was welcomed to...
Rochelle News-Leader
Library celebrates 2022 Constitution Week
Sarah Flanagan, Flagg-Rochelle Public Library director and registrar for the Rochelle Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, is shown with the Constitution Week display at the library. Constitution Week is celebrated each year from Sept 17-23 in recognition of the drafting of the US Constitution in 1787. Stop by, view the display in the periodicals/reading section of the original library and pick up some activity sheets in the youth section on the lower level. The Constitution Week materials will be on display until the end of September.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 21-22
OREGON — On Sept. 21 at 9:42 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of North Illinois Route 26 for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Bryant Cotton, 39, of Freeport, was arrested for improper cannabis container/driver, illegal window tint, illegal transportation of alcohol/driver, passing in a no-passing zone and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Cotton was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
Comments / 0