Sarah Flanagan, Flagg-Rochelle Public Library director and registrar for the Rochelle Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, is shown with the Constitution Week display at the library. Constitution Week is celebrated each year from Sept 17-23 in recognition of the drafting of the US Constitution in 1787. Stop by, view the display in the periodicals/reading section of the original library and pick up some activity sheets in the youth section on the lower level. The Constitution Week materials will be on display until the end of September.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO