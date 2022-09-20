ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Recruiting news and notes from Williams-Brice Stadium

The third game at Williams-Brice Stadium will give the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches another opportunity to host recruits. Several unofficial guests are scheduled to be on hand for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte. A thread of news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice has already been started on the PPG message board. It requires a VIP subscription to read. If you are not a member, check out this link, to see what kind of options are available.
South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout

For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host the Charlotte 49ers at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis.
Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas

Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
Brown, Smith announce engagement

Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
