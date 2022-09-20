Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina explodes in second half to bury Charlotte
Marshawn Lloyd rushed for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina overpowered Charlotte 56-20 Saturday night in
IN PHOTOS: Recruits spotted at Williams-Brice Stadium
Games against non-conference opponents like Charlotte typically don’t bring in a ton of prospects for South Carolina to recruit.
Recruiting news and notes from Williams-Brice Stadium
The third game at Williams-Brice Stadium will give the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches another opportunity to host recruits. Several unofficial guests are scheduled to be on hand for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte. A thread of news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice has already been started on the PPG message board. It requires a VIP subscription to read. If you are not a member, check out this link, to see what kind of options are available.
South Carolina football post-game injury report: Charlotte 49ers
There were a slew of “questionable” South Carolina football players entering the game on Saturday night against Charlotte. Some of those injured players were able to see action in the lopsided victory over the 49ers, and some stayed on the sideline. Entering the game, it was known that...
South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout
For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host the Charlotte 49ers at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis.
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. Charlotte: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Charlotte 1-3; South Carolina 1-2 The Charlotte 49ers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. They aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out. Last...
Charlotte Stories
Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas
Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon! (Applause.) Good afternoon. Please have a seat. Please have a seat. (Laughs.) Oh, it’s so good to be back. Madam President, thank you for that introduction and for your leadership. Thank you. Well, good afternoon, Bulldogs! How’s everybody doing? (Applause.) It is so good...
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
Raleigh News & Observer
This taco joint in South Carolina is among the best in the US, Yelp says. Here’s why
A South Carolina restaurant is dishing out some of the best tacos in the nation, new rankings show. Tacos Nayarit Mexican Grill in Columbia landed on the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to a list published on Wednesday, Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Brown, Smith announce engagement
Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
247Sports
