Read full article on original website
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive ra
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane sheriff vows to clear east Spokane homeless camp
The debate about the homeless camp in east Spokane has a new participant: Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. He has written state transportation officials to let them know he plans to clear out the camp that sits on state land by mid-October. Knezovich laid that out in a two-page letter...
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: Stage Left's "Admissions"
The director and several cast members of Joshua Harmon's play Admissions, currently in a run at Stage Left Theater, joined E.J. Iannelli in the studio to talk about the production and perform two brief scenes. Set around New England prep school, Admissions looks at a progressive white couple, Sherri and...
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: The Civic's "Significant Other"
Sarah Dahmen, Matthew Pope, Karen Brathovde and Preston Loomer visited with E.J. Iannelli in the SPR studio to chat about Significant Other by playwright Joshua Harmon. Dahmen is directing a new production of Harmon's romantic comedy, which centers on young, single Jordan Berman trying to navigate changing relationships and romances as his circle of close friends starts to marry off.
Comments / 0