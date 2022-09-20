Read full article on original website
Related
Texans Fall to Bears in Lovie Smith's Return to Chicago
Lovie Smith's return to Chicago against the Bears did not go as planned for the Houston Texans
WATCH: Grant Calcaterra makes 40-yard grab for first NFL catch
Calcaterra was inactive the first two weeks before making his NFL debut Sunday, and with Dallas Goedert out to start the second half, Jalen Hurts quickly looked to Calcaterra for a huge gainer.
Eagles defensive line dominates Carson Wentz in blowout win
The Eagles went to FedEx field on Sunday and gave Carson Wentz and the Commanders a beatdown, pulling out to 24-0 halftime lead and eventually winning the game.
Skyy Moore hurting chances for more touches with punt return blunders
After a pair of costly punt returning blunders in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Indianapolis, Skyy Moore could find himself waiting a while to show Chiefs’ faithful that he’s worthy of a second-round pick.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donno Mailbag: Is This On The Mt. Rushmore Of WORST Hurricanes Losses?
Miami's loss to Middle Tennessee State at home will hopefully be "rock bottom" for Mario Cristobal's tenure as Hurricanes head coach. Is this one of the four worst Canes losses of all time?
Comments / 0