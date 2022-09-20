Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Three shot Friday night in Macon, no information on who did the shooting
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are recovering after being shot Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday night near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Blount Street. Investigators say three people were shot at a gathering. All three victims...
Three people hurt in overnight shooting near Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people were shot overnight on Friday in Macon at around 1:20 a.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They said three people were hit by gunfire at a gathering on Blount Street near Houston Avenue. No one saw who was shooting. All three victims...
Two Bibb County deputies on administrative leave after shots fired in East Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies who fired shots at a suspect are on administrative leave while the GBI investigates. It all happened here in east Macon at the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Neighboring businesses say they heard the gun...
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
wgxa.tv
Fatal Washington County wreck under investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal accident in Washington County is under investigation. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday night on Highway 88, also known as the Fall Line Freeway. It was near the Jefferson County line. WGXA News is...
clayconews.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Bibb County, Georgia being Investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Macon, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver later identified as...
Atrium Health Navicent nurse arrested, charged with recording woman in childbirth
MACON, Ga. — An Atrium Health Navicent nurse faces a felony charge for allegedly recording a woman in labor and posting it to social media. The alleged video recording happened at Atrium Health Navicent on May 16. The arrest warrant says the woman who gave birth learned on August...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
wgxa.tv
Atrium Health Navicent RN arrested after video of woman in labor seen on Snapchat
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Atrium Health Navicent nurse was arrested over an incident involving a woman giving birth. Documents from the Bibb County Courthouse state that the victim was giving birth to her son in May 2022. While giving birth, the victim and her husband noticed Registered Nurse Rachel...
41nbc.com
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
GBI: Macon man detained after car chase, exchange of gunfire with deputies
A Macon man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of opening fire on sheriff’s deputies at the end of a Wednesday evening car chase, officials said.
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
41nbc.com
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
WJBF.com
Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
41nbc.com
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
wgxa.tv
Who sends the help? WGXA looks at chain of command for EMS service providers in Macon-Bibb
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--It's a system that has been in rotation for decades. But when the minute's matter you want your call to be answered in a timely fashion. But did you know in Macon-Bibb when you go to call 911 for a medical emergency they're not the ones who get you help-- they're just the messengers.
wgxa.tv
Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
wgxa.tv
Three sentenced for attempting to smuggle meth into Macon State Prison
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people find themselves serving significant time after attempting to distribute meth into Macon State Prison. “Those who facilitate drug trafficking into our prisons – putting both inmates and staff at risk – will be held accountable at the federal level,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Preventing contraband from entering our prison system remains a high priority for our office and our law enforcement partners.”
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
