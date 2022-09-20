ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Daily Montanan

Updated: Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans with election eight weeks out

Libertarian John Lamb published a screenshot from a ZinkeforMontana post this week that attributes a quote insulting veterans to Lamb — a quote Lamb said he never uttered. However, Lamb, a Norris farmer, took pride of sorts in the attack, which he said followed a request last month by Republican Ryan Zinke that Lamb bow out of the U.S. House of Representatives race and endorse the GOP candidate.
Daily Montanan

Former chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Burns, U.S. Marshal for Montana, passes away in Bahrain

Leo Giacometto once rode a Smurf-colored convertible Ford Mustang through Glacier National Park, but he preferred the wide expanses of his ranch in Alzada, said Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto. “He was like, ‘This is so much better. Over there, the mountains block the view. The prairie is much better,’” said Aurelia Giacometto, his wife, in a […] The post Former chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Burns, U.S. Marshal for Montana, passes away in Bahrain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
