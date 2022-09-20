Leo Giacometto once rode a Smurf-colored convertible Ford Mustang through Glacier National Park, but he preferred the wide expanses of his ranch in Alzada, said Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto. “He was like, ‘This is so much better. Over there, the mountains block the view. The prairie is much better,’” said Aurelia Giacometto, his wife, in a […] The post Former chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Burns, U.S. Marshal for Montana, passes away in Bahrain appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO