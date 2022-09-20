Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Five minutes and 51 seconds was more than enough time to go 62 yards down the field and erase the mistakes and sloppy play that plagued Syracuse. Dino Babers wanted to score more touchdowns — especially in the third quarter — and the Orange likely had one more smooth drive. There wasn’t an urgency to retake the momentum. Garrett Shrader could work behind a more astute offensive line as he tried to cap off a rollercoaster game on top.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO