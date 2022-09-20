Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Orange
Defensive adjustments not enough as 10-man SU loses in final minutes
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Jeorgio Kocevski walked towards the sideline with his hands on his head and ran his hands through his hair. As soon as he reached the sideline, Amferny Sinclair – out injured – placed his...
Daily Orange
Final drive revives Syracuse in 22-20 win after poor red zone play
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Five minutes and 51 seconds was more than enough time to go 62 yards down the field and erase the mistakes and sloppy play that plagued Syracuse. Dino Babers wanted to score more touchdowns — especially in the third quarter — and the Orange likely had one more smooth drive. There wasn’t an urgency to retake the momentum. Garrett Shrader could work behind a more astute offensive line as he tried to cap off a rollercoaster game on top.
Daily Orange
No. 3 Syracuse suffers 1st loss of the season in last-second loss to Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After a long pass from his teammate down the field, Virginia’s Leo Afonso used his chest to gain possession and then used his foot to move the ball forward into Syracuse territory. Once Afonso reached the box with five minutes left in the game, he immediately faced three Orange defenders — Olu Oyegunle, Buster Sjoberg and Christian Curti.
Daily Orange
Video: Take a look back at the New York State Fair
As temperatures get colder and summer seems further and further away, take a look back at the festivities and joy the state fair brought in the past few months. The New York State Fair is an annual event hosted in Syracuse, NY featuring all kinds of foods, music, attractions, games and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
Banned Book Week readout at Bird Library brings visibility to challenged books
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. It was standing room only at Bird Library’s Banned Book Week celebration Thursday. At the event, hosted by several academic departments and programs, Syracuse University students, faculty and alumni gathered to read some of...
Comments / 0