Salt Lake City, UT

KPCW

Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts

The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
HEBER CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Mile Post 2022

PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse

KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
KPCW

55 mph was reduced to 45mph on Hwy 224 from Kimball Junction to Park City proper this week

People used to driving 55 miles an hour off I-80 along the 224 corridor are in for a surprise. This week the speed limit was reduced to 45 miles an hour. Wildlife collisions along S.R. 224 have long been a concern for the Park City community. Just last year, three moose were killed within a few feet of one another just days apart. In those accidents, a mother and her baby and a bull moose collided with cars at the intersection of Highway 224 and Cutter.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Exploring the celebrity guest list at this year’s FanX Salt Lake

(Good Things Utah) The pop-culture event of the season is officially here. Salt Lake FanX 2022 started today, September 22nd, and is running through to September 24th. Held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, the event will attract fans from around the globe for three days of wonder.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday.  The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit.   While UTA notes that all of […]
MURRAY, UT
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
The US Sun

Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony

STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
UTAH STATE
multihousingnews.com

Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Close $176M Construction Loan

Upon completion, this Salt Lake City tower will be the tallest building in Utah. Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald and Silverstein Properties have closed on a $176.2 million construction loan for the development of Astra Tower, a 40-story, 377-unit residential building in Salt Lake City that is the latest investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust Inc.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

