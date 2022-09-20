Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer completes weekend trip at Iowa State
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completes its conference-opening weekend with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Sunday, Sept. 25. The match is slated for 2 p.m. ET, at Cyclone Sports Complex. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on...
WTRF
WVU falls to Texas Tech in see-saw Big 12 opener
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball fell to Texas Tech in five sets to open its Big 12 schedule on Saturday. The Mountaineers (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) took a two-set lead in the back-and-forth match, but the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) stormed back in the final three to take the victory. None of the first four sets was decided by more than three points.
WTRF
GBN Podcast: Reaction to win vs. VT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday’s 23-point win over Virginia Tech could mark a turning point in the season for WVU football. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we explore that possibility following a dominant performance by the Mountaineers in another rivalry matchup.
WTRF
2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”
Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
WTRF
Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech 33-10
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.
WTRF
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
WTRF
Groundbreaking for Wheeling Streetscape Project is Friday morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project. Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event. West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday. The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both...
WTRF
Oktoberfest on the Plaza is Wheeling’s official kickoff to fall
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City’s kickoff to fall is serving up food, drinks, and a good time at The Plaza on Market Street. This is the 6th year of Oktoberfest in Wheeling, and the 2nd year it is being held at Market Plaza. The street is...
WTRF
Wings Over Wheeling Vintage Planes and Car Show took to the skies and covered the pavement
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first ever Vintage Planes and Car show took off at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Wings were literally over Wheeling at the ‘Wings Over Wheeling’ show, where attendees could book a plane ride in a C-47 World War II cargo aircraft, tour a C-123K “Thunderpig,” and swerve through rows and rows of vintage cars.
WTRF
Gov. Jim Justice breaks ground for the Wheeling Streetscape Project
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice picked up a gold and blue shovel and put it to dirt at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Streetscape Project right on Market Street in Wheeling. ”Wheeling is going to stand very proud,” said Gov. Justice. “They’ve always stood proud, but...
WTRF
Marshall County teen girl missing
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — An official with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a 15-year-old girl is missing. Brooke Beck was last seen in Marshall County on Sept. 24 at 1 a.m. She is 5’6″ and weighs between 140-150 pounds. She has brown hair.
WTRF
‘Out of the Darkness’ Walk’s colorful way of spreading suicide prevention and awareness
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted their 8th Annual ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk in Wheeling Park those dealing with loss. Each attendee was encouraged to pick a beaded necklace that represented what or whom...
WTRF
Good Shepherd Nursing Home opens Outpatient Program to the public
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Good Shepherd Nursing Home has been successful in offering its residents occupational, physical, and speech therapy, but they are now taking the next step in offering these services to the public. The doctors at Good Shepherd not only form a bond with their residents, but...
WTRF
Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
WTRF
One rescue organization sees cases skyrocket since another closed its doors in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof & Paw was created mainly to rescue abused and neglected horses, cows and livestock. But since BCARL (Belmont County Animal Rescue League) stopped doing animal rescue, Hoof & Paw’s calls have gone through the roof. Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing. “We...
