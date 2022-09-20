ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU women’s soccer completes weekend trip at Iowa State

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completes its conference-opening weekend with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Sunday, Sept. 25. The match is slated for 2 p.m. ET, at Cyclone Sports Complex. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU falls to Texas Tech in see-saw Big 12 opener

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball fell to Texas Tech in five sets to open its Big 12 schedule on Saturday. The Mountaineers (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) took a two-set lead in the back-and-forth match, but the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) stormed back in the final three to take the victory. None of the first four sets was decided by more than three points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: Reaction to win vs. VT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday’s 23-point win over Virginia Tech could mark a turning point in the season for WVU football. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we explore that possibility following a dominant performance by the Mountaineers in another rivalry matchup.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”

Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech 33-10

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

Groundbreaking for Wheeling Streetscape Project is Friday morning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project. Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event. West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday. The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Gov. Jim Justice breaks ground for the Wheeling Streetscape Project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice picked up a gold and blue shovel and put it to dirt at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Streetscape Project right on Market Street in Wheeling. ”Wheeling is going to stand very proud,” said Gov. Justice. “They’ve always stood proud, but...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Marshall County teen girl missing

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — An official with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a 15-year-old girl is missing. Brooke Beck was last seen in Marshall County on Sept. 24 at 1 a.m. She is 5’6″ and weighs between 140-150 pounds. She has brown hair.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Good Shepherd Nursing Home opens Outpatient Program to the public

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Good Shepherd Nursing Home has been successful in offering its residents occupational, physical, and speech therapy, but they are now taking the next step in offering these services to the public. The doctors at Good Shepherd not only form a bond with their residents, but...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA

