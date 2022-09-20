Ryan John Koroncai, age 35, of Ocala, Florida passed away suddenly on Thursday September 15th at his parents home. Ryan was born on December 6th, 1986 to his parents, Sharon and John in Abington, Pennsylvania. He received his Associate’s degree from Florida State University and his Bachelor’s degree from Daytona State with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management Degree. Ryan enjoyed spending time with his family, girlfriend, and his dog, Teemo (his trusty companion). He also enjoyed working on cars, making modifications to his firearm collection in order to enhance various aspects of their performance, through this passion he made several nice friends. He was recently hired to start a OPS position for the Department of Juvenile Justice, Ryan was ecstatic believing he could make a difference to someone’s life. His family will always remember him as a compassionate loving person putting the needs of others above his own whether it was opening a door for a stranger, buying a meal, giving his last dollar he had a heart for those in need. Growing up in Pennsylvania Ryan and his Dad looked forward to watching all the Eagles games the two of them put on their Eagle shirts Ryan also wore his Eagle hat then it started they would be back and forth hollering at the coaches and players win or lose they remained his favorite team.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO