ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters take part in search and rescue, live burn training event
Marion County firefighters participated this past week in a two-day training event to help prepare them for the conditions they could face while protecting the local community. On Saturday, September 17, the Marion County Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society held its second annual Graveyard Training at the MCFR Operations and...
ocala-news.com
MCSO drug drop-off box program collects unwanted, unused medications
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to take advantage of the drug drop-off box program, which offers them a way to safely dispose of their prescription medications throughout the year. The program was instituted by MCSO in 2019 with the goal of combating the local, state, and...
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into sedan at Ocala intersection
A 25-year-old man was killed on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a sedan at an intersection in Ocala. On Saturday, September 24, at approximately 3 p.m., a gray sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Ocala man was traveling eastbound on SE 31st Street. A 25-year-old Ocala man riding a yellow motorcycle was also heading westbound on SE 31st Street.
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss activities, quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to previous letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’m impressed with the work of the Chamber of Commerce – they promote and organize a constant series of public...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners adopt $1.2 billion budget for 2022-2023
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has adopted a $1.2 billion budget for next fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The total adopted budget includes the countywide budget of $854.3 million and another $349.8 million for non-countywide entities. During the final budget public...
ocala-news.com
13-year-old boy dies after being struck by MCPS maintenance vehicle
A 13-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle while trying to cross the road on Thursday morning. The Ocala Police Department states that at approximately 6:50 a.m., the boy was riding with his mother on a motorcycle, and they were heading eastbound on SW 20th Street.
ocala-news.com
Man with prior theft convictions accused of stealing from Ocala Walmart
A 54-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart. On Monday, September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in reference to a retail theft incident.
ocala-news.com
Two killed, one seriously injured after sedan crashes into SUV in Silver Springs
Two people were killed, and another person was seriously injured, after a sedan and sports utility vehicle collided on State Road 40 in Silver Springs on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the sedan was traveling eastbound on State Road 40, west of NE 14th Street Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The vehicle had two occupants – a 57-year-old woman (driver) and 63-year-old woman (passenger) who were both from Silver Springs.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department looking for missing 17-year-old girl
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for any information as to the whereabouts of missing teenager Zayda Hope. Zayda, who is 17, ran away from her northwest Ocala residence on Thursday, September 15, and she has not returned. She is currently six months pregnant and was recently in the West Palm Beach area, according to a social media post from OPD.
ocala-news.com
Ryan John Koroncai
Ryan John Koroncai, age 35, of Ocala, Florida passed away suddenly on Thursday September 15th at his parents home. Ryan was born on December 6th, 1986 to his parents, Sharon and John in Abington, Pennsylvania. He received his Associate’s degree from Florida State University and his Bachelor’s degree from Daytona State with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management Degree. Ryan enjoyed spending time with his family, girlfriend, and his dog, Teemo (his trusty companion). He also enjoyed working on cars, making modifications to his firearm collection in order to enhance various aspects of their performance, through this passion he made several nice friends. He was recently hired to start a OPS position for the Department of Juvenile Justice, Ryan was ecstatic believing he could make a difference to someone’s life. His family will always remember him as a compassionate loving person putting the needs of others above his own whether it was opening a door for a stranger, buying a meal, giving his last dollar he had a heart for those in need. Growing up in Pennsylvania Ryan and his Dad looked forward to watching all the Eagles games the two of them put on their Eagle shirts Ryan also wore his Eagle hat then it started they would be back and forth hollering at the coaches and players win or lose they remained his favorite team.
ocala-news.com
Clyde Leneal Taylor
Clyde Leneal Taylor passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1953, to the union of Robert Taylor and Julia Cook Taylor in Ocala, Florida. He received his formal education from North Marion High School in Citra. On December 15, 1984, Clyde was united in Holy matrimony...
ocala-news.com
Jenny Annetta Hancock
Jenny Annetta Hancock (65) passed away at her home, Saturday, September 10, 2022, just one week before her 66th birthday. Jenny was born in Clearwater, FL and was a long-time resident of Ocala. Jenny was the daughter of W. Hoyt Hancock and Sylvia (Pennington) Hancock. She grew up with all...
ocala-news.com
Allene Marie Jackson
Allene Marie Jackson, 86, of Ocala, FL, went to be with her Savior on September 13, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 5, 1936, to the late Earl and Senia Caruthers, in Gadsen, Alabama, but lived most of her life in Ocala. Allene loved...
ocala-news.com
Vivian Deloris Herring
“Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised.” Proverbs 31:30. Vivian Deloris Herring passed away Sept. 8, 2022. She was born to the late parents Wydrell (Buster) and Ida Mae Herring on May 22, 1949 in Silver Springs, Florida. Vivian fondly known as “Viv” passed away peacefully after waiting for her son Vernon Jr. to arrive from Poland in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 8th, 2022.
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in locating strong arm robbery suspect
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who is wanted for strong arm robbery. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods stated that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Daniel Westbrook.
ocala-news.com
Jonathan Felix Soto
Jonathan Felix Soto, 31, of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 14th, 2022 in his home. Jonathan was born in Hialeah, FL to Mercedes Rodriguez and Felix Soto on November 01, 1991. He attended Florida School for the Deaf and Blind and graduated in 2010. Jonathan also attended Gallaudet University...
ocala-news.com
Allison Denise Seickel
It is with great sadness that the family of Allison Denise Seickel announces her passing, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 19 years old. She was born in David, Chiriqui, Panama on April 9, 2003, the daughter of Andrew F. Seickel Jr., and Lorena Caballero Seickel. She grew up in Panama in her younger years and spent most of her life in Ocala, Florida where she was a 2021 graduate of Westport High School. She completed her dual-enrollment associates degree at the College of Central Florida and was currently pursuing a Marketing Degree at the University of Central Florida.
ocala-news.com
Carrie Belle Faison Walker
Carrie Belle Faison Walker departed this life on September 10, 2022. She was born in Belleview, FL on July 9, 1941, to the late Deacon Mayo, Sr. and Viola Faison. She is the fifth of seven children born to this union. Carrie Belle graduated from Belleview Santos High School in...
ocala-news.com
Duck Pond At Robert F. Ritterhoff Park
Enjoy this gorgeous view this duck pond at Robert F. Ritterhoff Park in Ocala. Thanks to Cindy Eldridge for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Welton Christopher Davenport
Welton Christopher Davenport, 79, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Guyana, the 4th of six children born to Olga Davenport. He emigrated to the US and worked at the Bronx Hospital and in Security at the Carva Bank in New York. He was the father of 2 sons; Troy Davenport and Michael Roach.
