dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service
RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
kenosha.com
Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch to raise money for the Kenosha County Food Bank this year
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. An annual Halloween tradition for a worthy cause returns to Kenosha’s Golden Meadows Subdivision next month. Hundreds of...
kenosha.com
Leadership Kenosha kicks off a year of leadership training with the 25th anniversary class
Established in 1916, the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is a business and community resource organization that continuously works to serve and strengthen the Kenosha Area. Leadership Kenosha is excited to announce the convening of its 25th silver anniversary cohort. The first session took place on Thursday (Sept. 22) at the Kenosha County Club.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Froedtert South plan spurs concerns, may be best fit in long run
Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush. That was well-illustrated last week when Froedtert South announced plans to move the emergency room at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and convert it to a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The announcement got a hostile reception before the Kenosha City Council.
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Bruce Niemi
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A majestic, nine-foot sculpture is the new centerpiece in Kenosha’s Civic Center Park, where it will be on display...
kenosha.com
Pleasant Prairie hosting Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest this fall
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie and Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Pleasant Prairie) will host a Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest later this fall. The Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest will be a competition where Pleasant Prairie residents can dress up the...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
WISN
Store that helps children in need, finds itself in need of help
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine nonprofit thrift store, recovering from devastating flooding, has been hit with a second crisis. The owners of Fosters reStore, which suffered major damage in recent storms, have learned that insurance won't cover the damage. The nonprofit thrift store dedicates 100% of its profits to...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Monkey Fries
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Siebert’s Pub, 8403 Antioch Road, is well known as a gathering place in Salem for its unique...
kenosha.com
Serving up some great Old-Fashioned cocktails in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Kenosha native Jon Olson Jr. opened Swede’s in 2017, the goal was to bring a slice of the...
rv-pro.com
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
thecitymenus.com
Southwire announces closure of Waukegan plant
As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16. The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord,...
Famed Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Largest House Is Available For The First Time Ever in Mount Pleasant
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses is officially available. The six-bedroom, 6.5-bath house in Mount Pleasant is on the market for the first time ever. The home, referred to as the Keland House, was first built in 1956 and was commissioned by Willard and Karen Johnson Keland. Sitting at 1425 Valley View Dr. the Keland House is decked out with wood paneling, exposed brick, and large windows, along with a greenhouse feature. It sits on the bluff of a ravine, overlooking the Root River along with Colonial Park. As for who is listing the famous house– that would be the Tony Veranth Team at ReMax. Photos taken by Chris Wohlgefahrt show the unique Usonian architecture that Lloyd Wright used to refer to ‘America in general’ consisting of small, single story structures. The Usonian style also encapsulated the architects larger ‘vision for the landscape.’ I bet you didn’t wake up today and think you were going to be moving to Mount Pleasant, WI but there is a Frank Lloyd Wright home that according to the listing is on the market for the first time ever for $725,000 with your name on it. pic.twitter.com/Tj3znspuYD
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
kenosha.com
Despite record-breaking graduation rates, UW-Parkside reports steady fall enrollment numbers
UW-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. 4,300 students. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is reporting steady fall enrollment numbers despite a record-breaking number of graduates for a third...
The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, Jr., setting off days of protest […] The post The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
'The Hill Has Eyes': Outdoor 45-acre haunt opens in Franklin on Sept. 30
The Hill Has Eyes, a 45-acre outdoor haunt in Franklin, will open for the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at The Rock Sports Complex.
