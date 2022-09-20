One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses is officially available. The six-bedroom, 6.5-bath house in Mount Pleasant is on the market for the first time ever. The home, referred to as the Keland House, was first built in 1956 and was commissioned by Willard and Karen Johnson Keland. Sitting at 1425 Valley View Dr. the Keland House is decked out with wood paneling, exposed brick, and large windows, along with a greenhouse feature. It sits on the bluff of a ravine, overlooking the Root River along with Colonial Park. As for who is listing the famous house– that would be the Tony Veranth Team at ReMax. Photos taken by Chris Wohlgefahrt show the unique Usonian architecture that Lloyd Wright used to refer to ‘America in general’ consisting of small, single story structures. The Usonian style also encapsulated the architects larger ‘vision for the landscape.’ I bet you didn’t wake up today and think you were going to be moving to Mount Pleasant, WI but there is a Frank Lloyd Wright home that according to the listing is on the market for the first time ever for $725,000 with your name on it. pic.twitter.com/Tj3znspuYD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO