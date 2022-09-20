Read full article on original website
Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama
BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system. On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned. Inmates said they’re taking action because...
Child recovering after being mauled by dog in Pickens County
A Pickens County child is recovering after being mauled by a dog Wednesday morning. Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones said the attack happened in a driveway while the child was going to get on a school bus. “It is very heart-wrenching because it is someone’s child, someone’s nephew,” Jones said....
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Dennis Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a trafficking methamphetamine charge. Benjamin Wise, 47, is last known to be...
Gordo, Pickens County Ready for Next Chapter In 8-Mile War Rivalry
If you travel westbound down Highway 82 from Tuscaloosa, and you’ll find a high school football rivalry unlike any other. It’s Gordo versus Pickens County. The Greenwave versus the Tornadoes. Force of nature versus force of nature. This rivalry game is for bragging rights. It will not have...
Outside The Huddle: Lettermen of the USA
On April 27, 2011, three tornadoes rampaged through the city of Tuscaloosa causing significant damage to areas near the University of Alabama campus. Former Alabama linebacker Darryl Fuhrman felt called to action, wanting to help in relief efforts. But he needed a plan. Fuhrman’s friend, former UAB football player Byron...
Will Alabama’s least mentioned weakness be revealed against Vanderbilt?
Since legendary head coach Nick Saban came to Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Crimson Tide hasn’t had many weaknesses. One of the few that come to mind is perhaps the weirdest: their struggle against backup and/or freshman quarterbacks. Alabama has lost to at least six backup and/or freshman quarterbacks since then, including Johnny Manziel, Trevor Lawrence and most recently, Zach Calzada.
As interest rates rise, housing remains a solid investment
TUSCALOOSA – The federal government raised interest rates once again this week, directly affecting interest rates on all sorts of loans. Tyler Bigbie with Keller Williams Realty keeps an eye on the housing market every day and said you can really never go wrong investing in a home. “The...
