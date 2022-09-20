Nailing a cover is one thing, but being able to add your own spin on a song shows the true talent of a musician. Billy Strings does just that. I am a BIG fan of his time on the road with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival. The content is just PREMIUM. In Saratoga Springs, New York, Strings whipped out a stellar cover of Pearl Jam’s tune “In Hiding.” Pearl Jam released “In Hiding” in 1998, and it became a success […] The post Billy Strings Covering Pearl Jam’s “In Hiding” Is Near Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO