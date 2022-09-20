ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Tropical Depression #9 could bring impacts to the Outer Banks next week

Newly formed Tropical Depression (TD) 9 is moving slowly west through the central Caribbean Sea, and impacts to eastern North Carolina from TD 9 are possible late next week, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. TD 9 is forecast to turn north through the western...
HATTERAS, NC
Minor ocean overwash reported in Ocracoke with Thursday evening’s high tide; N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable

Minor ocean overwash was reported in northern Ocracoke Island with Thursday evening’s high tide, however, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews are clearing the roadway, and N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable throughout Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Overwash was not reported on any other stretch of N.C....
OCRACOKE, NC
Cape Hatteras Schools to operate on a 3-hour delay on Friday, Sept. 22

Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will operate on a 3-hour delay on Friday, September 23, due to anticipated road conditions and possible flooding from distant Hurricane Fiona. While Fiona is expected to remain well offshore, strong long-period swells from the hurricane will result in several days...
HATTERAS, NC

