GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 26, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Monday, Sept. 26. Llano County Commissioners Court. 9...
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
Burnet County begins midterm voting process after testing equipment
The first round of absentee ballots for Burnet County voters are expected to go in the mail Friday, Sept. 23, now that the Election Division has successfully completed a Logic and Accuracy Test on electronic voting equipment. Burnet County Election Administrator Doug Ferguson conducted the three-hour test Monday, Sept. 19,...
Llano approves final properties in JLK Event Center trade
The city of Llano voted Monday, Sept. 19, to trade the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena to the county for Badu and Grenwelge parks, the Girl Scout Hut, about 3 acres of land off of Post Oak Road, and several lots surrounding the hospital parking lot. In exchange,...
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Young artists called for Legends of the Falls contest
The Legends of the Falls hayride theater event kicks off a little earlier this year with an art contest for kids through age 12, announced hayride narrator and organizer Debbie Holloway. “At our inaugural event last year, we quickly recognized that we needed more activities for our youngsters,” she said....
Billies shut out Mustangs 23-0
The Marble Falls Mustangs (2-3) struggled to stop the raucous running game and dominating defense of the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies (2-3) in a 23-0 road loss on Friday, Sept. 23, the last non-district contest for the Mustangs. In addition, several key starters were out, hampering Marble Falls’ chances.
