13abc.com
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
13abc.com
TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning. TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside. According to police, there are no...
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
WTOL-TV
Man still in ICU after downtown Toledo assault in early September
Phong Tran is still in the ICU after an assault on Sept. 1. A neurosurgeon says Tran has only a 5% chance of survival.
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for allegedly shouting that he was going to murder people outside Wolf Inn
SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly shouted that he was going to murder people with a firearm outside the Wolf Inn and then locked the door to his room when police came. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, at 3:30AM,...
West Toledo homicide raises questions from victim's family, neighborhood residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are now 45 victims of homicide in Toledo so far in 2022, with the latest victim found dead Tuesday under unusual circumstances. 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue near Berdan Avenue in west Toledo Tuesday night. An autopsy report determined Coker died from being shot several times in the head.
wktn.com
Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay
On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
UPDATE: 79-year-old Lucas County woman found safe to cancel Endangered Missing Alert
SYLVANIA, Ohio — UPDATE @ 11:55 p.m.:. Patricia Benton, the 79-year-old Lucas County resident who was the focus of an Endangered Missing Alert, has been found safe, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said. That cancels the alert. INITIAL REPORT. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Friday night for...
fox2detroit.com
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
Teen arrested on gun charges at high school football game
A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
hometownstations.com
Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force raids Findlay residence
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded...
WTOL-TV
West Toledo homicide raises questions
18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home he doesn't own and his death ruled a homicide. Coker's cousin says he has no idea what he was doing there.
18-year-old found dead Tuesday night killed by multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy says
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to an autopsy report, 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Coker was pronounced dead Tuesday...
Detroit police looking for man who carjacked 95-year-old woman, drove off with her still inside
The search is on for a man suspected of carjacking a 95-year-old woman on the city’s west side Monday afternoon. Officials say the suspect drove off while the woman was still in the car, but let her out about a mile away.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
sent-trib.com
Woman who assaulted developmentally disabled teen applies for judicial release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has applied for judicial release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Mack said she would take the request under advisement and issue her decision within 10...
WBKO
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of child endangering rejects plea offer
A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal. “At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull. Mull, 36, was transported from...
