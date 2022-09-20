ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning. TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside. According to police, there are no...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger

SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
SANDUSKY, OH
wktn.com

Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay

On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
TOLEDO, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownstations.com

Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force raids Findlay residence

Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man accused of child endangering rejects plea offer

A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal. “At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull. Mull, 36, was transported from...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

