In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO