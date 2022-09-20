Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
wutv29.com
Guidelines released for BPS Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Public Schools has released new details about their response to the first student bus driver shortage. The board of education has approved an alternative bussing plan: the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program, which will pay parents to drive their kids to and from school. Guidelines are...
Buffalo school board moves forward proposal to pay parents to drive kids to school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Payments for parents are still on the table, as the Buffalo Public School District looks for solutions to an ongoing bussing problem. During a marathon, five-hour-long board meeting Wednesday night, the district’s pilot program was approved to move forward. While at-large board member Larry Scott...
wnypapers.com
Niagara University launches $125 million campaign to elevate 'The Power of Niagara'
Niagara University announced Thursday the public launch of the largest and most impactful philanthropic campaign in its 166-year history. “Powering Transformation: The Campaign for Niagara University,” seeks to raise $125 million by December 2023. Aligned with the university’s strategic plan, “Powering Transformation” will provide the critical academic, capital...
Williamsville Central School District to hold job fair
Williamsville Central School District is holding a job fair to fill open positions for the 2022-2023 school year.
spectrumlocalnews.com
SUNY professor: Most concerning price increases in Western NY are groceries, houses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Inflation is affecting the lives of many across the nation — that means the cost of living is also rising. Fred Floss, a professor of economics and finance at SUNY Buffalo State, says the most concerning increase we're seeing in Western New York is higher grocery prices.
WATCH: Buffalo teachers walk out of school board meeting; Vote passes to reimburse parents for driving their kids to school
There was a lot discussed at the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The main topics discussed were transportation and security of students amidst the bus driver shortage as well as discussion of negotiating new contracts with teachers
Audit says Erie County was over charged by independent healthcare company
The Erie County Comptroller says he found discrepancies in billing by a company that was part of the ’Test to Stay’ program in local schools last school year.
President of Totally Buffalo talks Mercy Flight BASH on New 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The BASH for Mercy Flight is happening tomorrow night. The party with a purpose gets underway at 7 p.m. at Riverworks. Mary Friona-Celani, president of Totally Buffalo, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss her personal experience with Mercy Flight. Watch the full segment above.
Zellner reelected, makes history in Erie County serving as the 2nd longest party chair in modern times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeremy J. Zellner joined the party in 2003 serving as a volunteer, he then made his way to becoming ECDC executive director and chief of staff. He was first elected as chair in 2012 and he remains in his sixth running after a vote Saturday. With...
Money from state plan after Tops mass shooting trickling to Buffalo’s East Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Tops mass shooting, millions of dollars were announced to address long-standing inequities on the East Side of Buffalo. But, very little has actually changed, and community leaders are frustrated. “We are incensed that since 5/14 nothing clearly has changed, we have an upgrade of a Tops market at the […]
WIVB
Lockport water main break sends Emmet Belknap Intermediate School students home early
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A water main break means students at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport are headed home early. The extent of flooding at the 491 High St. school isn’t known, but it did force an evacuation Friday afternoon, according to the school. No one was injured or in danger.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston to hold emergency meeting
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an emergency public meeting will be held before the Village Board of Trustees to award an emergency contract to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold remediation in the Municipal Building located at 145 N 4th Street. Also, to make a down payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, September 22nd 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: Doug Jemal named develop of Lackawanna parcel; Lawley Medicare Solutions to open this month; Phillips Lytle LLP adds more attorneys; honor for M&T Bank chairman and CEO René Jones.
Lockport native gets once in a lifetime soccer experience
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not often that a 16-year-old gets a once-in-a-lifetime experience in sports, but that’s what happened to Lockport native Ava Thompson this summer. Recently, Thompson was on the winning 15-and-under team at the Gothia Cup — a tournament considered to be the World Cup of youth soccer. The tournament was held […]
Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
WRGB
Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes
In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
rochesterfirst.com
Attention backyard gardeners: Changes coming to the frost/freeze program this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes are coming to the frost/freeze program this fall with an experiment the National Weather Service in Buffalo is joining in alongside all other offices in New York State as well as New England. What exactly is the frost/freeze program?. The frost/freeze program goes back...
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
BB gun found in student’s backpack at Buffalo school
A letter from School Superintendent/Principal Jordan Schmidt was sent to families.
