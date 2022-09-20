ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

Guidelines released for BPS Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Public Schools has released new details about their response to the first student bus driver shortage. The board of education has approved an alternative bussing plan: the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program, which will pay parents to drive their kids to and from school. Guidelines are...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara University launches $125 million campaign to elevate 'The Power of Niagara'

Niagara University announced Thursday the public launch of the largest and most impactful philanthropic campaign in its 166-year history. “Powering Transformation: The Campaign for Niagara University,” seeks to raise $125 million by December 2023. Aligned with the university’s strategic plan, “Powering Transformation” will provide the critical academic, capital...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston to hold emergency meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an emergency public meeting will be held before the Village Board of Trustees to award an emergency contract to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold remediation in the Municipal Building located at 145 N 4th Street. Also, to make a down payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration.
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport native gets once in a lifetime soccer experience

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not often that a 16-year-old gets a once-in-a-lifetime experience in sports, but that’s what happened to Lockport native Ava Thompson this summer. Recently, Thompson was on the winning 15-and-under team at the Gothia Cup — a tournament considered to be the World Cup of youth soccer. The tournament was held […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes

In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
LOCKPORT, NY
