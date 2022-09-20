Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #4

Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from high school football games involving Ann Arbor area teams from Week 5. Whitmore Lake 34, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 14. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (1-3) at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, 1 p.m. --
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
Detroit News
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Maryland game at Michigan Stadium (noon, Fox/950). ► Matt Charboneau: The Wolverines finally play a varsity game with the arrival of Maryland in Ann Arbor, a team that can put...
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Detroit News
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
MetroTimes
There’s nothing like a late-night bite, especially after an evening out at a nightclub or concert. While many restaurants and bars have cut back on their hours in recent years, there are still plenty of spots in metro Detroit with kitchens open after 10 p.m. (Did we miss any good ones? Let us know: [email protected].)
WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
Legacy Audacy news outlet WWJ Detroit (950) unveils a new on-air lineup as longtime anchor Jackie Paige moves from afternoons to mornings and joins Jonathan Carlson from 7-10am (ET). Paige will also host middays (10am-12pm), followed by Brooke Allen (12-2pm). Tony Ortiz takes over from 2-7pm with Allen sharing anchor duties from 3-6pm. Erin Vermeulen will remain the evening news anchor from 7pm-12am.
WILX-TV
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
detroitfashionnews.com
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
The bakery will use the new space for a commercial kitchen, office, fulfillment center, and community baking classes
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Vic Faust, who spent more than a decade on the air in Detroit, lost his job at the Fox affiliate in St. Louis on the heels of a media controversy in the Midwestern city. Last week, a recording was leaked to the St. Louis...
