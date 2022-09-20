Lehigh sophomore starting running back Gaige Garcia is balancing football and wrestling with hopes of having successful seasons in both. In high school, Garcia set Pennsylvania state records in football. From 2016 to 2019, he scored the most career rushing touchdowns in state history, with a total of 138, and total touchdowns, with 159. Garcia also holds the state record for most total career points scored with 954.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO