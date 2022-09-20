Read full article on original website
Related
thebrownandwhite.com
Citywide ramps, possible luxury apartments: an update from City Council
The Bethlehem City Council convened Sept. 20 to discuss topics such as the implementation of ramps for accessiblity access and the possibility of building a luxury apartment building in Historic Moravian Bethlehem known as the Skyline West Project. City Ramps. The city of Bethlehem is constructing new ramps and renovating...
thebrownandwhite.com
Knit 2gether group weaves therapy into action
In combining her passion for knitting and counseling, Dr. Briana Luppino, director of outreach and staff psychologist at Lehigh University Counseling & Psychological Services, quite literally created a tight-knit community on Lehigh’s campus in 2019. The Knit 2gether group is run by the counseling services office and the Health...
thebrownandwhite.com
Analyzing the MeToo movement then, now
Founder and creator of the MeToo Movement Tarana Burke spoke to the Lehigh and Bethlehem communities at the political science department’s 42nd annual Tresolini Lecture. While introducing Burke on Sept. 20, Vera Fennell, associate professor of political science and chair of the Tresolini Committee, said Burke founded the MeToo Movement on the phrase “power through empathy.”
thebrownandwhite.com
Football and wrestling dual threat rebounds from injury for 2022-23
Lehigh sophomore starting running back Gaige Garcia is balancing football and wrestling with hopes of having successful seasons in both. In high school, Garcia set Pennsylvania state records in football. From 2016 to 2019, he scored the most career rushing touchdowns in state history, with a total of 138, and total touchdowns, with 159. Garcia also holds the state record for most total career points scored with 954.
Comments / 0