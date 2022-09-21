ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Gap slashes 500 corporate jobs in SF, NY as it looks to reduce expenses

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEK1s_0i3KQ5RJ00

Gap is slashing 500 corporate jobs in San Francisco and New York as it looks to reduce expenses amid languishing sales, a company spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

The job cuts follow years of struggles at the San Francisco-based retailer, which operates stores under its namesake brand as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. But the pandemic as well as surging supply chain costs have exerted even more of a financial toll on the retailer. And last week, Gap and Kanye West ended their partnership to distribute the rap artist's clothing line under the Yeezy name. The partnership was announced two years ago with much fanfare.

As of Jan. 29, the company had a workforce of roughly 97,000 employees; 9% of them or roughly 8,700, work in corporate sites.

The news comes as a string of other retailers have trimmed their staffing including Walmart, Best Buy and Peloton. Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, based in Union, New Jersey, said earlier this month that it will close about 150 of its namesakes stores and slash its workforce by 20%.

Gap's executive chairman Bob Martin, who is also the interim CEO of Gap Inc., noted in August that the company plans to reduce operating costs to increase profitability. Martin is presiding over the helm as the company looks to fill the vacancy left when Gap CEO Sonia Syngal stepped down in July.

For the three-month period ended July 30, Gap reported an 8% drop in net sales. By brand, Gap posted a 10% decline, while Old Navy, once a bright spot, saw a 13% drop as the division caters to lower-income shoppers who have been hit by surging inflation. Banana Republic's sales rose 9% and Athleta's sales rose 1%. The company swung to a loss of $49 million in the quarter, compared to a profit of $258 million in the year-ago period.

The news of Gap's layoffs was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0i3KQ5RJ00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy