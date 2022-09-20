ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Crater Lake lifts fire restrictions, drops fire danger from extreme to high

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures have allowed Crater Lake National Park managers to drop the park’s fire danger level from extreme to high. On Thursday, park officials rescinded the ban on fires that implemented in July. To ensure public safety and to...
ENVIRONMENT
Herald and News

Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns

The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Herald and News

Lack of staff in hospitals leads to patient deaths, health officials say

People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need of intensive care often have to wait for admission because hospitals lack staff. And that, he said, can lead to the worst consequences.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic

PORTLAND — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most learning loss...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

WA COVID, monkeypox levels down, prevention efforts continue

SEATTLE (AP) — Viral infection levels continue to trend downward in Washington, bringing the state into a “cautiously optimistic” place as COVID-19 and monkeypox prevention efforts continue. State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Thursday the state is approaching an “important milestone” in its COVID...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy