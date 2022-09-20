Read full article on original website
Crater Lake lifts fire restrictions, drops fire danger from extreme to high
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures have allowed Crater Lake National Park managers to drop the park’s fire danger level from extreme to high. On Thursday, park officials rescinded the ban on fires that implemented in July. To ensure public safety and to...
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next governor trekked to Pendleton last week to mingle...
Klamath Basin prep roundup: Chase Bacus leads Crosspoint Christian to football win at Chiloquin
Chase Bacus rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries and also scored on a 28-yard reception to lead Crosspoint Christian to a 50-22 non-conference victory against host Chiloquin on Thursday night. Teammate Kody Sparks was 5-of-10 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors...
Lack of staff in hospitals leads to patient deaths, health officials say
People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need of intensive care often have to wait for admission because hospitals lack staff. And that, he said, can lead to the worst consequences.
Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic
PORTLAND — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most learning loss...
WA COVID, monkeypox levels down, prevention efforts continue
SEATTLE (AP) — Viral infection levels continue to trend downward in Washington, bringing the state into a “cautiously optimistic” place as COVID-19 and monkeypox prevention efforts continue. State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Thursday the state is approaching an “important milestone” in its COVID...
