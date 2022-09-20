Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
theadvocate.com
Mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids behind on reading? Some are pushing back.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley proposed Thursday that students in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who are not reading on grade level be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade. The plan, which would take effect in the current school year, sparked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Storm heading for Florida could create rip currents along Louisiana coast: What to know
A storm heading for Florida could create dangerous rip currents along Louisiana's southeastern coast, forecasters said Friday. The storm currently is a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in south Florida, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.
theadvocate.com
Sugar cane trucks will be back on the road soon. Here's what to expect on those 1-lane roads.
It's that time of year again in Louisiana: the sugar cane harvest. And officials are warning drivers about cane trucks on the highways that will be delivering up to 100,000-pound loads daily and nightly through the new year. The annual harvest sends thousands of 18-wheelers out on often narrow two-lane...
theadvocate.com
Huge caseloads, high stakes: The dire situation Louisiana’s child welfare workers face
Fourteen hours after his work day began, Devance Ball’s phone rang. It was 10 p.m. A mother having a mental breakdown had abandoned her toddler in a dangerous New Orleans neighborhood. Ball, a supervisor in the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, worried about a caseworker handling the...
theadvocate.com
With Texas wine country's October celebrations, a relaxed way to discover Lone Star vintages
As the sun sets over manicured rows of lush grapevines, a guitarist tunes his instrument on an outdoor stage. Small groups tucked away under spreading oaks savor dazzling rosés, bold reds and the promise of the weekend to come. One could easily place such a classic wine country tableau...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers, an internal medicine physician in Metairie, got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have a type cancer related to HPV,...
theadvocate.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
theadvocate.com
Two drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night. Landry C. Fontenot Jr., 75, of Ville Platte was driving the wrong way in the northbound left lane of Interstate 49 when his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan X-Terra driven by 66-year-old Grace J. Eaglin of Opelousas, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville
The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say
A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Homecoming festivities announced for St.Amant High
It's homecoming week at St. Amant High. A homecoming parade will leave St. Amant High at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the parade ending at The Pit stadium, where a pep rally is planned. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pit against Helen Cox. The court will...
Comments / 0