ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

"Boy Meets World" Actor Trina McGee Was Told Her Castmates Didn't Want Her In The Series Finale And She Let Her "Black Meter" Slip Up

By Mychal Thompson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUvvk_0i3KOtPG00

It's hard to forget the '90s-favorite friend group from Boy Meets World , especially Trina McGee as Angela, Topanga's best friend, and Shawn's love interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfYgz_0i3KOtPG00
Tara Ziemba / Getty Images

No joke, they were friendship goals to the max:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mcFi_0i3KOtPG00
James Sorensen / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Sure, they all appeared to get along onscreen, but Trina disclosed more details about the racism she dealt with behind the scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPwTx_0i3KOtPG00
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

If you remember, a few years ago, Trina revealed that she experienced racism on Boy Meets World when her costar Will Friedle called her "Aunt Jemima."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1U5a_0i3KOtPG00

They have since discussed and resolved the matter.

Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

Now, in an episode of Pod Meets World , Trina revealed to her former costars why she wasn't part of the series finale.

“This is some ground we have not covered. I was told, in kind of a weird, offhanded way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pqwjo_0i3KOtPG00
Unique Nicole / Getty Images

Cohosts Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will were stunned over the revelation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGidv_0i3KOtPG00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“I remember after we taped the show, I had said to a person, ‘Why aren’t we on the last show?’ Because I know the last show was going to be the one with the ratings and the crying and all the stuff. I was under the impression that y’all got together and did not want me in the last show — for some reason I was going to take some shine, or something to that effect," Trina continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnCP0_0i3KOtPG00
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“That was really hurtful to me for a long time. To make it worse, people of color tend to look into things a little harder sometimes. So I had cousins calling me, saying, ‘How come you weren’t in the last episode?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfJXD_0i3KOtPG00
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Will quickly responded, “Can we say for the record, Trina, that never happened." Danielle jumped in, "Swear on my children — on the lives of my children."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kj7Gb_0i3KOtPG00
Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Trina warmly received the words of her former costars, saying, “I believe you. I can tell by your reactions. I have had that in my head for so long, and I’ve never watched that show. I’ve always felt like, ugh… That hurt me a long time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6Q9T_0i3KOtPG00
Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images

While the former cast members mended their relationship, Trina spoke more about what it was like for her as the only Black actor on Boy Meets World .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsWYh_0i3KOtPG00
James Sorensen / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Trina said she was told by the producer to tone down her "Blackness."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgFBR_0i3KOtPG00
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“Coming from Black sitcoms, I always had to have, like, a Black meter. … My Black meter was probably down to a 2. I remember when I was doing ‘Angela’s Ashes’ episode, somehow my Black meter had slipped up and I was at about a 9. Michael came over to me and his note was, ‘Hey, Trina, just turn down the Telma Hopkins about eight notches.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhlH5_0i3KOtPG00

Telma Hopkins was an actor in Family Matters known for the specific delivery of her lines.

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“I knew exactly what he was talking about, and I did. … There are so many things you guys are so lucky you didn’t have to think about.”

Listen to the entire podcast episode here .

Comments / 0

Related
BET

‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Reveals Why She Was Excluded From Show Finale

Trina McGee revealed why her character, Angela Moore on the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, didn’t appear on the series finale. “I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” McGee said on the podcast Pod Meets World with her former cast members.
TV SERIES
E! News

Boy Meets World Cast Mends Years-Long Rift With Trina McGee

Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore for seasons five through seven, finally knows the truth about why she wasn't included in the series finale, which aired on ABC in 2000. As McGee explained in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina Mcgee
Person
Will Friedle
Person
Danielle Fishel
Person
Telma Hopkins
Person
Ron Galella
Person
James Sorensen
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Actor#Friendship#Boy Meets World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 102.9 NoCo

Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!

A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy