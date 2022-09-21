Lil Nas X Pranked A Bunch Of Celebrities By Letting His Wax Figure FaceTime Them

Related
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Just Had Their Seventh Kid, And I Think I Need To Lie Down Over The Name
"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."
Men Are Sharing Things They Wish Other Men Would Stop Doing, And I, For One, Am Totally On Board
"I don’t want an exclusive chance to gain you as a mentor — I sat next to you in pre-algebra and know that the concept of math escapes you."
Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"
"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
KiKi Layne Claims She And "Don't Worry Darling" Costar Ari'el Stachel Were Cut From "Most Of The Movie"
It's out now, and yet the drama surrounding the twisty Olivia Wilde–directed thriller just won't stop.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
20 Jokes About Spirit Halloween Stores That Are Spookily Accurate And Hilarious
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
Adam Devine Mocked Adam Levine's Alleged Cheating Scandal In An Instagram Post
"I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer."
If You Have Multiple Kids, I Neeeed To Know The Funniest Things You've Ever Heard Them Say To Each Other
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
Here's How Mila Kunis Says She And Ashton Kutcher Dealt With His Terrifying Health Scare
Ashton Kutcher dealt with a rare form of vasculitis that left him unable to see, hear, or walk.
Constance Wu Explained Why She Was Really Angry When "Fresh Off The Boat" Got Renewed For Another Season
"I had a traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans."
29 Famous Women Who've Ignored Hollywood's Toxic Tradition Of Pitting Women Against Each Other
Famous women giving each other flowers is the best thing in the world.
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
"Don't Worry Darling" Is Beautiful, Dazzling, But It Will Leave You With A Lot Of Questions
Once again, Florence Pugh brings her crying face A-game to the table.
Lil Tjay Returns To The Stage For Rolling Loud After Being Shot In June
New York rapper Lil Tjay is back in action, as he had his first-in-a-while performance on Friday night (Sept. 23) at Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field in Queens. His RL set marked his first show since being shot seven times during an attempted robbery in June. “Hey yo, look, I’m feeling good today,” Tjay said as he opened his set while wearing a bulletproof vest. “I’m feeling blessed. Thanks to everybody that popped out here today. We going up.” More from VIBE.comRolling Loud To Make Los Angeles Return At Hollywood ParkLil Tjay Posts Update After Shooting: "Most People Don't Survive It"Rolling...
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
I Am Living For How Much Everyone Hates Criston Cole On "House Of The Dragon"
"It's been 10 YEARS and Criston is still screaming, crying, throwing up, whenever someone mentions Rhaenyra."
People Are Sharing How They Respond When Someone Knocks On The Public Restroom Door They're Using, And I Can't Stop Laughing
"I am in the 'occupied' camp but now I’m truly shook. I’m considering switching to yodeling." —@DSMandell
28 Movie Mistakes — Oh, Wait, I Mean Brilliant Foreshadowing Moments That Went Right Over People's Heads
"When Lupita Nyong'o has no rhythm snapping along in the car in Us. As someone with no rhythm, this flew over my head."
Men, What Are The Worst Things You've Heard Guys Say Behind Women's Backs
It's time for men to stand up and speak out
