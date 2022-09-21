Lil Nas X Pranked A Bunch Of Celebrities By Letting His Wax Figure FaceTime Them

New York rapper Lil Tjay is back in action, as he had his first-in-a-while performance on Friday night (Sept. 23) at Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field in Queens. His RL set marked his first show since being shot seven times during an attempted robbery in June. “Hey yo, look, I’m feeling good today,” Tjay said as he opened his set while wearing a bulletproof vest. “I’m feeling blessed. Thanks to everybody that popped out here today. We going up.” More from VIBE.comRolling Loud To Make Los Angeles Return At Hollywood ParkLil Tjay Posts Update After Shooting: "Most People Don't Survive It"Rolling...

