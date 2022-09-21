ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Pranked A Bunch Of Celebrities By Letting His Wax Figure FaceTime Them

By Tessa Fahey
 5 days ago

There's a lot of variation when it comes to celebrity wax figures . Sometimes they're disturbingly accurate.

And sometimes they're...not.

Yeah, that's supposed to be Nicki Minaj.

Well, Lil Nas X just got his own wax figure, and it's not only accurate but also eerily lifelike.

Like, here's the wax figure next to actual Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. No difference.

I honestly keep waiting for it to move.

In fact, it looks so real that Lil Nas decided to let his wax figure FaceTime his famous friends to see if they'd fall for it.

me facetiming friends as my wax figure lmao

@LilNasX 06:55 PM - 20 Sep 2022

Olivia Rodrigo completely fell for it.

Steve Lacy was so confused that wax Lil Nas X wasn't responding to him.

Rico Nasty even believed Lil Nas for a second when he said the wax figure was his brother.

Lizzo knew something was up when she saw his Met Gala outfit, but she still fell for it.

It seems that Troye Sivan was the only one to figure it out, but he did still have to stare for a while before asking, "Are you a wax figure?"

Unfortunately, we missed out on Normani's reaction.

Honestly, if anyone deserves to have a perfect wax figure, it's Lil Nas X, so congrats to him.

