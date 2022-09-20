Laura Harrier And Sam Jarou Are Engaged, And She Opened Up About The Modest Paris Proposal

It's a fiancé! Laura Harrier and Sam Jarou are officially engaged!

As the cover model for Cosmopolitan 's mental health issue this month, Laura opened up about her recent engagement and why she's not a big fan of extravagant proposals.

"We did get engaged recently," Laura told Cosmopolitan of Sam, a Parisian creative consultant. "Which I’m very excited about."

The two got engaged in Paris, and she described the proposal as "simple and sweet." She explained that big, "showy" proposals don't really fit her personality.

"The cliché of when you know, you know — I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm."

But that wasn't the only cliché she came to fully relate to. The Mike star said she believes that you truly need to be ready within yourself before you explore a life with someone else.

It wasn't until Laura felt secure with herself and where she was in life that she was fully able to open herself up.

Laura met Sam back in 2019 at a dinner in LA, and the couple have managed to keep their relationship pretty private since then.

Although details of when Laura and Sam got engaged have not been revealed, Laura recently told WWD that she hasn't started any wedding planning: “I’ve done nothing. I need to plan. It’s like, when do you have time? We’ll get there.”

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

To see more of Laura, you can check her out in Mike , the new miniseries about Mike Tyson, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

And to learn more about Laura, read her full cover story with Cosmopolitan .