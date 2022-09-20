ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Laura Harrier And Sam Jarou Are Engaged, And She Opened Up About The Modest Paris Proposal

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

It's a fiancé! Laura Harrier and Sam Jarou are officially engaged!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qwwk1_0i3KOB0e00
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

As the cover model for Cosmopolitan 's mental health issue this month, Laura opened up about her recent engagement and why she's not a big fan of extravagant proposals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muEvY_0i3KOB0e00
Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

"We did get engaged recently," Laura told Cosmopolitan of Sam, a Parisian creative consultant. "Which I’m very excited about."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034SYD_0i3KOB0e00
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The two got engaged in Paris, and she described the proposal as "simple and sweet." She explained that big, "showy" proposals don't really fit her personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXReU_0i3KOB0e00
Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

"The cliché of when you know, you know — I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eKOB_0i3KOB0e00
Pierre Suu / Getty Images

But that wasn't the only cliché she came to fully relate to. The Mike star said she believes that you truly need to be ready within yourself before you explore a life with someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VC7j3_0i3KOB0e00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It wasn't until Laura felt secure with herself and where she was in life that she was fully able to open herself up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPEUQ_0i3KOB0e00
Edward Berthelot / GC Images / Getty Images

Laura met Sam back in 2019 at a dinner in LA, and the couple have managed to keep their relationship pretty private since then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HS9Dh_0i3KOB0e00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Although details of when Laura and Sam got engaged have not been revealed, Laura recently told WWD that she hasn't started any wedding planning: “I’ve done nothing. I need to plan. It’s like, when do you have time? We’ll get there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MkoC_0i3KOB0e00
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

To see more of Laura, you can check her out in Mike , the new miniseries about Mike Tyson, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

And to learn more about Laura, read her full cover story with Cosmopolitan .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Laura Harrier
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Wwd#The Modest Paris Proposal#Corbis Corbis#Parisian#Filmmagic Getty Images
Us Weekly

Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More

Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie Visibly Emotional After Visiting Cara Delevingne’s Home As Concerns Mount About Model's Well-Being

Friends supporting friends! Amid growing concerns surrounding Cara Delevingne’s wellbeing, the model’s friend and Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie appeared to check in on her earlier this week.On Monday, September 12, The Wolf of Wall Street alum appeared visibly emotional, obscuring her face while departing Delevingne’s house in West Hollywood.After her seemingly alarming visit to her friend, Robbie headed to catch a flight at Los Angeles International Airport, sporting a pair of black joggers and a black tank top for the trip. Robbie was seen with a rolling suitcase and a clear bag of what appeared to be toiletries as...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’

Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition #NextGen Young Hollywood event that took place on September 11. “You could sit there and try and imagine what the best cinematic leader would look like, who would be best to be behind the wheel of a vessel like this, and you wouldn’t be able to really conjure up exactly what shoes he filled.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy