Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She Was Actually "Grateful" When The "Cruel Intentions" Reboot Was Canceled

By Alex Gurley
 2 days ago

Sarah Michelle Gellar was never a fan of the idea of a Cruel Intentions reboot.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Little Market

Back in 2016, a television reboot of the film was pitched — and NBC actually gave it a pilot order .

© Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah was set to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil as she competed for her family’s business, 17 years after the conclusion of the film.

© Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

But Sarah says from the very first day of filming, she knew the series wasn't going to work out.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

"That was a whole crazy time. Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming," Sarah said in an interview with The New York Times .

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She continued, "On the first day, I was like, 'This isn’t working.' It’s just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it’s not my Cruel Intentions ."

© Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

In the end, NBC decided to pass on the reboot and Sarah admits she was relieved.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

"I was actually grateful," Sarah concluded.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

While the series didn't work out, IMDb TV is now working on reboot of the film based on the novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, by Choderlos de Laclos. No word on when it will premiere.

©Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

You can read all that Sarah had to say here .

