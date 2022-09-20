ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at east Columbus club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said one woman died inside the club. Medics took...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near the Kiddie Academy of KIPP Columbus. Neriah Mitchell was last seen near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing navy pants, a navy polo, a sky blue hoodie with "PINK" on it, black and pink shoes, and a pink backpack.
COLUMBUS, OH
Swatting: What is it?

Swatting: What is it?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 10 years since an incident at Justin Bieber's house introduced American culture to swatting. In 2012, a 911 call "purportedly dispatched from inside Bieber's house reported there was someone with a weapon," according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bieber wasn't home at the time...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
COLUMBUS, OH

