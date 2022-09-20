Rams make 6 roster moves: Troy Hill to IR, Oday Aboushi to active roster

The Los Angeles Rams made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, mostly in response to two injuries suffered in Week 2. Both Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Troy Hill suffered injuries against the Falcons, with Anchrum fracturing his ankle and Hill straining his groin.

Both players have been placed on injured reserve; Anchrum will miss the rest of the season, Sean McVay said, and Hill is now forced to sit out at least four games.

Below is the full list of roster moves made by the Rams on Tuesday, with breakdowns of each one included.

Place CB Troy Hill and OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on injured reserve

We already knew that Anchrum would miss the rest of the season after breaking his ankle. McVay was disappointed by that news, especially considering Anchrum was only able to play two snaps in his first NFL start.

What we didn’t know was how severe Hill’s injury is. His status was in doubt for Week 3 against the Cardinals, but he’ll now be out at least four games after being placed on injured reserve.

Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell will need to step up in his place, especially if Cobie Durant can’t play after injuring his hamstring, too.

Sign OL Oday Aboushi to 53-man roster

Aboushi was added to the Rams’ practice squad last week and it didn’t take him long to land on the 53-man roster. With Brian Allen still injured and Anchrum now out, the Rams needed offensive line depth and Aboushi provides that.

He’ll be a candidate to start in place of Anchrum until Allen can return and shift Coleman Shelton back to right guard.

Sign DE Zach VanValkenburg to practice squad

VanValkenburg is not a familiar name for the Rams, but he adds some depth to the defensive line. He came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie this year, signing with the Raiders back in April. He played his college football at Iowa, recording 15 tackles for a loss last season to go along with 5.5 sacks.

Waive LS Matt Overton from practice squad

Overton was merely a backup plan in the event that Matthew Orzech couldn’t play in Week 2 after getting hurt in the opener. Orzech wound up playing against the Falcons on Sunday and appears to be fully healthy, so the Rams don’t need a second long snapper on the team, even if it’s just the practice squad.

Waive DB Dan Isom with injury settlement

Isom was cut by the Rams in the final round of roster trimming, but he landed back on the practice squad and spent the first two weeks there. Los Angeles has now waived him with an injury designation, which means he can revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.