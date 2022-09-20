ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams make 6 roster moves: Troy Hill to IR, Oday Aboushi to active roster

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRtq3_0i3KNfKX00

The Los Angeles Rams made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, mostly in response to two injuries suffered in Week 2. Both Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Troy Hill suffered injuries against the Falcons, with Anchrum fracturing his ankle and Hill straining his groin.

Both players have been placed on injured reserve; Anchrum will miss the rest of the season, Sean McVay said, and Hill is now forced to sit out at least four games.

Below is the full list of roster moves made by the Rams on Tuesday, with breakdowns of each one included.

Place CB Troy Hill and OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on injured reserve

We already knew that Anchrum would miss the rest of the season after breaking his ankle. McVay was disappointed by that news, especially considering Anchrum was only able to play two snaps in his first NFL start.

What we didn’t know was how severe Hill’s injury is. His status was in doubt for Week 3 against the Cardinals, but he’ll now be out at least four games after being placed on injured reserve.

Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell will need to step up in his place, especially if Cobie Durant can’t play after injuring his hamstring, too.

Sign OL Oday Aboushi to 53-man roster

Aboushi was added to the Rams’ practice squad last week and it didn’t take him long to land on the 53-man roster. With Brian Allen still injured and Anchrum now out, the Rams needed offensive line depth and Aboushi provides that.

He’ll be a candidate to start in place of Anchrum until Allen can return and shift Coleman Shelton back to right guard.

Sign DE Zach VanValkenburg to practice squad

VanValkenburg is not a familiar name for the Rams, but he adds some depth to the defensive line. He came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie this year, signing with the Raiders back in April. He played his college football at Iowa, recording 15 tackles for a loss last season to go along with 5.5 sacks.

Waive LS Matt Overton from practice squad

Overton was merely a backup plan in the event that Matthew Orzech couldn’t play in Week 2 after getting hurt in the opener. Orzech wound up playing against the Falcons on Sunday and appears to be fully healthy, so the Rams don’t need a second long snapper on the team, even if it’s just the practice squad.

Waive DB Dan Isom with injury settlement

Isom was cut by the Rams in the final round of roster trimming, but he landed back on the practice squad and spent the first two weeks there. Los Angeles has now waived him with an injury designation, which means he can revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions' offense is demolishing the Vikings' defense on fourth down

It’s been a very long time since we’ve been able to talk about the Detroit Lions’ offense in a historical sense that wasn’t a historically negative sense, but these are not the same old Lions. A revamped run game that has every defense on edge, in which Detroit is successfully deploying just about every run scheme known to man, sets the tone for quarterback Jared Goff — who, all of a sudden, is pretty fierce when using play-action.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Panthers DE Marquis Haynes Sr. returns fumble for 44-yard TD

The last takeaway the Carolina Panthers created came last season, on Dec. 19, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills. Well, the drought is finally over!. At the 5:32 mark of the first quarter in their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers snapped that five-game skid—thanks to linebacker Frankie Luvu. Luvu, on a first-and-10 near midfield, ripped the ball out of running back Alvin Kamara’s grasp and left the pigskin up for grabs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanBuzz

Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College

Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Overton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning explains why he won't become a coach in the NFL

Peyton Manning clearly has a brilliant football mind, leading some fans to call for him to become a coach in the NFL. Manning has been involved in coaching in recent years, just not at a high level. The two-time Super Bowl champion coaches his son’s flag football team, and he coaches at the Manning Passing Academy each summer in Louisiana. Now he’s also coaching his son’s sixth-grade team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ir#The Los Angeles Rams#Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams' S Jordan Fuller among inactives vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams enter their Week 3 matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals will a number of injuries in the secondary. Already down three of their top four cornerbacks, safety Jordan Fuller was also questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. He will not play and is among the Rams’ inactives for Week 3.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos hosted 6 players for tryouts last week

The Denver Broncos brought in six players for tryouts on Friday — three defensive backs and three offensive linemen — according to the NFL’s transaction wire. In the secondary, Denver tried out Darren Evans (Louisiana State), Delonte Hood (Peru State) and Jordan Miller (Washington). Evans and Hood are rookies. Miller has spent time with four NFL teams, most recently competing in training camp with the Buffalo Bills this summer.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers rule out DE Kemoko Turay vs. Broncos

The 49ers on Sunday morning announced defensive end Kemoko Turay would miss their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos to attend to a personal matter. That leaves four players officially out for San Francisco. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) were all ruled out on the injury report Friday.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy