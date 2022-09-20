Read full article on original website
Work on Kentucky’s medical marijuana program continues, with or without General Assembly
Work on establishing a medical marijuana program in Kentucky is continuing to advance on two fronts, even though the General Assembly has yet to approve legislation that would legalize its use in the state. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is to conduct research on the health effects of cannabis,...
wdrb.com
UofL professor says more voters paying attention to judicial races this election season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many in the political science field will tell you local judge races are usually overlooked. But some in Jefferson County say that may not be the case this election season. This year, there are a few factors leading some to suspect that the public is paying...
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
wkms.org
Election officials trying to recruit younger poll workers in Kentucky
Kentucky election officials have been struggling to recruit poll workers and are trying to encourage more young people to sign up. Poll workers are a vital part of the election process, helping people get to the right place on Election Day and making sure the voting process goes smoothly and securely.
14news.com
Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
Amye Bensenhaver: Kentucky Public Pension Authority ignores ‘culture of secrecy,’ public’s rights
It didn’t take long for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority to respond to the followup open records request and open meetings complaint filed last week in the wake of the long overdue release of the $1.2 million taxpayer funded Calcaterra Pollack report. In both cases, KPPA issued quick denials.
WLKY.com
One in five Ky. child care centers say they may close when federal funding runs out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many child care center owners, Asia Rivers was having a hard time finding workers. Subsidy payments from federal stimulus money have helped her raise wages so she can attract employees, but there is a problem – that money is expected to run out sometime in 2024.
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the creation of the Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency, Mountain Parkway expansion, eviction relief funding, orphan well capping progress, declining gas prices and COVID-19. He also named the 2023 Kentucky Teachers of the Year and Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
kentuckytoday.com
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
wcluradio.com
Kentuckians demand control over their bodies as doctors navigate abortion law gray areas
Destinee Ott poses for a portrait at her home in Beattyville, Ky., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ott, 25, made the decision to get her tubes tied after the reversal of Roe. She’s one of many women seeking out this option, in part because she lives with two diseases that would make pregnancy very hard for her.
953wiki.com
Ky Attorney General Urges Banks, Credit Card Companies Not to Track, Monitor Firearm and Ammunition Purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 24-state coalition in urging banks and the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, to avoid tracking and monitoring firearms and ammunition purchases through Merchant Category Codes. The attorneys general warn that the use of these codes may violate consumer protection laws, anti-trust laws, and the privacy rights of Kentuckians.
wtloam.com
Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released
The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
KFVS12
Kentucky AG wants fentanyl classified as a Weapon of Mass Destruction
FRANKFORT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD). In a letter to the president, Cameron and 18 other attorneys general said their request is because of the record increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths and to treat the drug as more than a narcotics control problem.
kentuckytoday.com
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers discuss next steps after income tax cut
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Income taxes will go down half a percent because of House Bill 8 from earlier this year, but the real impact is still far off. “House Bill 8 is a long game,” Kentucky Chamber of Commerce researcher Charles Aull told lawmakers Wednesday. “That bill is going to be moving through our system for years and years and years. Really, you’re probably looking at — if everything goes right — we’ll still be talking about that bill for a full decade.”
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
kentuckytoday.com
GOP lawmaker will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. James Hieb will not face charges in connection with his August arrest for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. A memo obtained by KOIN 6 News says the Clackamas County district attorney is declining to pursue charges based...
WLKY.com
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
clayconews.com
FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY: STATE POLICE POST COMMANDER GRADUATES FROM FBI NATIONAL ACADEMY IN QUANTICO, VIRGINIA
FRANKFORT, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that Captain Todd Kidd graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation occurred at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on September 13, 2022. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday. The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session. The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today...
