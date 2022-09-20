ONIDA – Herreid/Selby Area, 4-0 and top-ranked in the 9B media poll will meet Sully Buttes, 5-0 and number three in that same poll, Friday night in Onida. H/SA boasts a powerful offense, led by tailback Brenden Begeman, who has 951 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, and quarterback Trey Hettich, who has thrown for nine touchdowns and complete 70 percent of his passes.

ONIDA, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO