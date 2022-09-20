Read full article on original website
Absentee voting for Nov. 8 General Election begins today
The absentee voting period for South Dakota’s Nov. 8, 2022, General Election begins today (Sept. 23, 2022). Hughes County Finance Officer Thomas Oliva says people can vote at their County Auditor’s Office. For Hughes County, it’s on the second floor of the courthouse in Pierre. Because of...
H/SA, Sully Buttes To Clash In Showdown Of 9B Unbeatens
ONIDA – Herreid/Selby Area, 4-0 and top-ranked in the 9B media poll will meet Sully Buttes, 5-0 and number three in that same poll, Friday night in Onida. H/SA boasts a powerful offense, led by tailback Brenden Begeman, who has 951 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, and quarterback Trey Hettich, who has thrown for nine touchdowns and complete 70 percent of his passes.
