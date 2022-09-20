ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA live! 9.23.2022 Your Dash 365

Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event. Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser. Salvation Army Lieutenant on a mission to help hurricane-stricken …. Two robberies, two counties, one suspect. Police investigating possible connection between …. Family of bears break into Monroe County...
Lower Paxton Twp. dentists hold free dental day

World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in …. Crews finished repairs to San Souci water main break. Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event. Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser. Salvation Army Lieutenant on a mission to help hurricane-stricken …. Two...
Sweet sauce pizza, an original NEPA phenomenon

Many pizza aficionados in northeastern and central Pennsylvania like to order their pies with sweet sauce. But did you know, sweet sauce originated in Wilkes-Barre? Eyewitness News reporter Chirs Bohinski met up with the Times Leader Media Groups John Nolan to share this most beloved pizza.
Calls to crisis centers up after 988 hotline rollout

Calls in Pennsylvania have jumped over 20 percent since the hotline was introduced in July. Calls to crisis centers up after 988 hotline rollout. World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in …. Crews finished repairs to San Souci water main break. The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and...
PA live! 9.22.2022 Vaccines

Future of former elementary school uncertain after …. Road delays due to water main break on San Souci …. Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans.
Pennsylvania drivers encouraged to get REAL ID ahead of deadline

PennDOT is encouraging Pennsylvania drivers who want one to get a REAL ID license before the May 3, 2023, deadline. Pennsylvania drivers encouraged to get REAL ID ahead …. Future of former elementary school uncertain after …. Keeping up with your fitness in the fall season. Sweet sauce pizza, an...
PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead for Shapiro.
