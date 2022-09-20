ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises nearly $35,000

Over 60-percent of this year’s goal has been raised for the Pennyrile Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning at the Christian County Justice Center. A total of 141 individuals and 41 teams helped the Alzheimer’s Association raise $34,735 of the $52,500 goal and you can continue to donate at the Alzheimer’s Association website.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville hosts successful Harvest Festival

Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with families Saturday for Harvest Festival. Live music filled the air, as did the smell of many options from several food trucks parked near Founders Square. There was pumpkin painting, bubbles and more for kids and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung was showing off ‘pancake art’ in the Batter Capitol of the World.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Elkton HarvestFest a big success

Rain moved out of the area just in time for Elkton’s HarvestFest to be a big success Saturday, bringing families to the town for fun, food and festivities. Mayor Arthur Green says HarvestFest is even more cherished as the world moves on from the pandemic. Businesses, churches, organizations and...
ELKTON, KY
whopam.com

Todd County Bale Trail officially underway

Todd County’s Bale Trail officially got underway over the weekend with dozens of creations to travel the county and enjoy. Todd Chamber of Commerce Director Tiffany Groves says it’s their biggest tourism draw of the year and many residents and businesses show off their creativity with their hay creations.
TODD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
whopam.com

Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend

Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Rebecca Sue Burd

(77, Pembroke) Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Pembroke United Methodist Church from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
PEMBROKE, KY
whopam.com

Edward W. Bivins

(85, of Christian County) Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home with burial to follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Mildred Ann Tucker Allen

(76, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bainbridge Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Martin
whopam.com

Christian County Schools to Send Four Golfers to State Tournament

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (September 23, 2022). Tee times have been announced for the Boy and Girls KHSAA State Golf Tournament in Owensboro, KY next week. Christian County High School’s Landon Hunt, who was the individual boy’s Region Champion, will tee off Monday, September 26, at 9:30 AM. Hopkinsville High School’s Joey Falco also qualified for the state tournament and will tee off at 8:20 AM on Monday.
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Jimmie D. Smith

(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday September 26th at 10am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm to 5pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Woman flown to Skyline after north Christian County accident

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Friday morning on Poole Mill Road in North Christian County. It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Poole Mill and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center for a laceration to the head.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man arrested for shooting death of soldier

A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville with the warrant for murder taken out against him by Kentucky State Police. It alleges Poindexter was in a car with an adult and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier. The adult passenger in Poindexter’s car allegedly fired 11 more shots, with three hitting Burks’ car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Pennyroyal Hospice
whopam.com

Orin “Papaw” Vanmatre

(Age 92, of Madisonville) Memorial service will be Monday September 26th at 3pm at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be Monday from 1pm till the service hour at the center. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Wreck on I-24 sends one by helicopter to Skyline

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a wreck involving two semi-trucks near the 86-mile marker of Interstate 24 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m. and CCSO Public Information Officer Chris Miller says it shut down the eastbound lanes as they worked to clear the roadway. One victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, for serious injuries to all four limbs.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion

An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
whopam.com

East Ninth Street burglary investigated by HPD

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Thursday at a home on East Ninth Street. An unknown suspect removed a window pane from the door of a home in the 1000 block of East Ninth between 6:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., unlocked the door and then went inside and took a 65-inch television and Amazon Firestick, according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Booker makes campaign stop in Hopkinsville

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker made a stop on the campaign tour Saturday afternoon in Hopkinsville. He was at the Christian County Democratic Party Headquarters on South Virginia Street and says Kentuckians are ‘fed up’ with dysfunction in Washington, D.C. Booker says he’ll advocate for veterans,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Lyon Co. correctional officer charged with third-degree rape

Kentucky State Police have charged a Lyon County correctional officer with third-degree rape. According to a news release, detectives began an investigation after receiving reports of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary. That investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Trista Fox of Princeton on a third-degree rape charge.
LYON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy